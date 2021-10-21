THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

New Zealand’s Covid policy has once again hit the headlines. Last week, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, admitted that its new plans on loosening restrictions risked turning the country into a “two-tier” society. Under the "traffic light" policy, those who are vaccinated will be able to move around and use...
Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
With consumers rapidly emerging from COVID-19, it is predicted that they’ll be spending and borrowing with renewed vigor in the next 12 to 18 months. Download this report from BAI to find out what experts are saying about the outlook for various lending types in the near future as the economic recovery gains steam.
The World Bank says countries need to do more to take the financial burdens off developing countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on fiscal systems. (Oct. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2d38020cc174bbc97cc270e549ba108.
LONDON (Reuters) – It was an email offering a discount on an electric toothbrush that began the sequence of events that ruined Anna’s life. Within minutes of entering her card details, she got a call from her bank telling her fraudulent transactions were being made. The next day Robert Clayton from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority called to say they were pursuing the criminals responsible but that her savings were at risk.
WASHINGTON — The Army’s Multi-Domain Task Force will be integral in helping shape the service’s approach to managing data and developing data links, a senior service official said at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference. “We got some decision from Army senior leaders that we will anchor our...
The Bank of England has begun to explore how to manage risks generated by the rapid initial growth of decentralised finance, or ‘DeFi’ applications. DeFI refers to decentralised, algorithm-based financial services that rely on smart contracts and are delivered over DLT platforms without intermediaries. The most prominent use for DeFi...
If governments won’t act quickly enough on climate change, who will?
Enter the new breed of (mostly young) billionaire philanthropists. Their goal is to use their influence and money to push the boundaries of science and technology for society’s benefit.
One example is Mike Cannon-Brookes, billionaire co-founder of software developer Atlassian and his partner Annie Cannon-Brooke who this month pledged A$1.5 billion to invest in climate projects by 2030.
$1 billion will be in financial investments and $500 million in philanthropic and advocacy work, with the aim of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees. He wants other executives to follow suit.
In...
According to the World Economic Forum, an extraordinary 573,000 people worldwide will be age 100 or older this year. About 97,000 of them live in the United States, the most of any country. The highest number of centenarians compared to the national population is in Japan, at 6 per 10,000 people. Uruguay, Hong Kong, and […]
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — Conservation of natural resources doesn’t stop just because of a pandemic. On Thursday, the Mercer County Conservation District (MCCD) honored those who kept conservation efforts going over the past two years. Because there wasn’t a ceremony in 2020, two years’ worth of recipients were honored at the MCCD’s 2021 Pioneers in Conservation Awards. Pioneers in Conservation awards […]
As the Greenville Area Public Library celebrated its centennial anniversary Friday, it was hard not to think of all the thousands of books that have been checked out there. In fact, as part of Friday’s display, the library lined the walls with a hundred titles, one from each year, including Ernest Hemingway’s “The Sun also Rises” for 1926 and Dan […]
MERCER — Motorists traveling along U.S. Route 62 are welcomed into Mercer as trees along the road frame the county courthouse in blaze orange, red and green leaves. You are unauthorized to view this page. October 26, 2021. The Associated Press. Facebook the company is losing control of Facebook the...
Dr. Thomas Fuller, an English physician and preacher, wrote, “Beware of telling an improbable truth.” I hope that doesn’t apply to this column! When you have your back against the wall, move the table and chair into the room so that you may sit more comfortably. But when the bridge begins and your contract puts your back against the proverbial […]
Facebook the company is losing control of Facebook the product — not to mention the last shreds of its carefully-crafted, decade-old image as a benevolent company just wanting to connect the world. Thousands of pages of internal documents provided to Congress by a former employee depict an internally conflicted company where data on the harms it causes is abundant, but […]
Today is the 289th day of 2021 and the 25th day of autumn. TODAY’S HISTORY In 1859, abolitionist John Brown led a raid on Harpers Ferry, Va.. In 1923, brothers Walt and Roy Disney founded Walt Disney Productions (now known as The Walt Disney Company) in Los Angeles. In 1964, China detonated its first atomic bomb. In 1995, hundreds of […]
80 days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 6:35:00 pm. Today we will have 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:55:29 pm. The first high tide will be at 5:29 am at 4.69 feet. The first low...
74 days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 6:26:46 pm. We will have 11 hours and 5 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:54:14 pm. The first high tide will be at 10:18 am at 5.81 feet. The next low tide...
Comments / 0