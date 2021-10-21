Pitt rebooting again as Jeff Capel enters fourth season

Some of this you may have already seen but there’s one part we wanted to highlight. These are comments from the ACC’s Media Day to start the season. First, Hubert Davis talks about maintaining UNC traditions. He’s made it clear he’s making some changes but he’s diplomatic about it: “...I’ve said before that I want to travel the same road. I’m just going to do it with my own personality and my own shoes. Carolina is going to be Carolina because I believe in it and I trust it, but I’m also going to do it with my personality.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO