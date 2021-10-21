Pitt rebooting again as Jeff Capel enters fourth season

On Tuesday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel will be in attendance at Keystone Prep to check out four-star Yann Farrell, Farrell’s coach told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Farrell is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward who can play the two as well according to his coach. Ranked as the No. 99 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports, Farrell is one of the highest ranked wing prospects left on the board and has become on of Pitt’s top targets as of late. Although he still does not hold an offer from Pitt, this is Capel’s second time heading out to Keystone to take a look at him directly at practice.
