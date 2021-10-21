CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Second-half surge fuels Quakes' rout of Austin FC

By Reuters
KGO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Lopez, Benjamin Kikanovic and Chris Wondolowski scored goals early in the second half, leading the host San Jose Earthquakes to a 4-0 win over Austin FC on Wednesday night. The Earthquakes (9-12-9, 36 points) kept their slim playoff hopes alive, though they need wins and help from teams...

abc7news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Claudio Reyna with Austin FC talks about free workout

The community is invited to join and work out like the soccer pros. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum talks to Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna about the workout at St. David's Performance Center that's part of an Energy Series with C4 Energy.
AUSTIN, TX
austinfc.com

Know Before You Go: Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Fans are encouraged to arrive early with the PointsBet Sports Bar and H-E-B Plaza opening at 5:00 PM. On-site parking is available only while supply lasts. See your options in the Parking / Mobility section below. MATCH SCHEDULE. 5:00 PM Parking Lots, H-E-B Plaza & PointsBet Sports Bar Open. 6:30...
MLS
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Austin FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.) The Loons started off their Sunday afternoon in Saint Paul in scoring form with forward Adrien Hunou putting MNUFC up 1-0 only eight minutes in. Unfortunately, after a converted penalty kick in the 74th minute, the momentum shifted and Colorado went on to score two more goals in 19 minutes en route to a 3-1 win. Now the seventh-place Loons face a crucial game this Saturday against last-place Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Despite the growing pains Austin FC has experienced this season, the newest MLS team cannot be overlooked. The Loons will need to come into the game focused and energized from the first whistle. With the end of the regular season in sight, every point becomes increasingly important and in order to maintain a place in the postseason, MNUFC will need to find a way to win this game on the road.
MLS
Journal Inquirer

Athletic stages second half rally

Juan Carlos Obregon scored a goal and added an assist as Hartford Athletic erased a two-goal deficit to beat Loudoun United FC 3-2 in an Atlantic Division game at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia. Entering Wednesday’s game, Hartford (10-14-4) had been 0-12-3 when allowing the first goal and 0-8-2 when...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Jeremy Ebobisse
Person
Cristian Espinoza
Person
Carlos Fierro
Person
Chris Wondolowski
fox7austin.com

Austin FC workout at St. David's Performance Center

The community is invited to join in and work out like the soccer pros as Austin FC hosts a free workout as part of an Energy Series with C4 Energy. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets the details and tries out a few moves.
MLS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United in a familiar — and tough — spot Saturday at Austin FC

Minnesota United has been here before, just not with so little time left in the season. Faced with an 0-4 start and a May loss at Colorado that left coach Adrian Heath livid, the Loons turned their season next time out with a streak-snapping 1-0 victory over Vancouver. In September,...
MLS
austinnews.net

Austin FC, Earthquakes meet with eye on strong finishes

Two teams, one already eliminated from postseason contention and the other on the brink, face off Wednesday night in the Bay Area when the San Jose Earthquakes host Austin FC. The Earthquakes (8-12-9, 33 points) are in 10th place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference with five games to play. The top seven in the conference make the playoffs, and San Jose is eight points out of seventh place.
MLS
KVIA

Locomotive FC shuts out Austin Bold FC, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (17-3-10, 61 points) dominated against Austin Bold FC for a 3-0 win at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Forward Aaron Gomez extended his all-time club leading goal count to open the scoring with a goal in the 23rd minute. Forward Lucho...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Earthquakes#Earthquake#Major League Soccer#Espn
Austin American-Statesman

Two quick second-half goals seal Austin FC's fate in 4-0 loss to San Jose

Austin FC’s road woes continue. El Tree lost its fifth straight game on the road Wednesday, this one coming in a somewhat lackluster performance during a 4-0 loss to San Jose at Paypal Stadium, where the Earthquakes scored four times in the second half. After playing one of its better...
MLS
Austonia

LIVE: Austin FC takes on San Jose 'Quakes for late night weekday match

Austin FC has landed in the West Coast for a late-night weekday match against the San Jose Earthquakes as they look to end their season on a high note.With five matches to go, the club is the first to be knocked out of playoff contention but are starting to gel in front of goal, with nearly 20 shots in their 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Saturday.it's the teams' first matchup since a contentious 4-3 loss in September that saw Austin give up a heady first-half lead. The 'Quakes are now 10th in the West as they look for...
MLS
abc17news.com

Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chofis” López scored the first of San Jose’s four second-half goals and the Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0 on Wednesday night. Benjamin Kikanovic, Chris Wondolowski and Carlos Fierro also scored to help San Jose (9-12-9) snap a three-game losing streak during which it was outscored 9-2. Austin (7-19-4) has lost eight of its last 10.
MLS
hngnews.com

Boys soccer: Second half surge sends Warriors past C/D United

DEERFIELD – Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team dominated the second half of a 7-1 Capitol Conference win over host Cambridge/Deerfield on Monday. The Warriors’ Jay Yahnke scored in the 17th minute, adding a goal in the 49th minute to make it 4-0. Ethan Schuetz (41st minute), Archer Chaudhary (44th minute), Kyle Main (50th minute), Hayden Hendricks (63rd minute) and Mason Eckhardt (76th minute) added scores after halftime.
DEERFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Lakers start hot, cooled down by Falcons second half surge

Oct. 16—GRAND RAPIDS — Preparing for the OK Blue conference's best player is a chore. But for the first half on Friday night, Spring Lake's tallest task, West Catholic running back Tim Kloska, was on the sideline with an apparent high ankle sprain. The Lakers took advantage —racking up 21 points and forcing three turnovers — to build a 21-14 lead entering halftime. But eventually, West ...
SPORTS
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH RECAP: Quakes defeat Austin FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Austin FC 4-0 on Wednesday evening at PayPal Park. Four different players scored for San Jose, including Major League Soccer’s all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski. After a scoreless first half, San Jose struck early in the second frame. Benji Kikanovic forced...
MLS
FOX Sports

Austin FC hosts Houston in non-conference action

Houston Dynamo (6-13-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (7-19-4, 25th in the ) LINE: Austin FC +112, Houston +221, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo meet for a cross-conference matchup. Austin FC is 5-8-2 in home games. Austin FC...
MLS
The Associated Press

Inter Miami scores 4 in 2nd half, routs FC Cincinnati 5-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches...
MLS
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH RECAP: Quakes tie against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes tied Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-1 on Saturday night at PayPal Park. The match also featured a halftime ceremony honoring members of the 2001 MLS Cup championship team. San Jose had a number of scoring chances in the first half but were held...
MLS
Austonia

Austin FC wins 2-1 over in-state rival Houston Dynamo

Austin FC defeated its fellow Texas MLS team, Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, marking the club's eighth win of its inaugural season. It was an unusual match from a scoring perspective, more own goals—when the opposing team inadvertently scores on their own net—were scored than honest ones.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy