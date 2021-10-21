THEIR VIEW

I must argue with some comments from my friend Dino Drudi in his recent letter to the editor, “One-party governance is harmful.” Whether a woman has an abortion or not has no effect on anyone outside her immediate circle. Not getting a COVID-19 vaccination, catching the disease and transmitting it to others whom the original unvaccinated person may not even know, is an entirely different matter. Drudi seems to suggest some equivalence.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO