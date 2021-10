With the introduction of a new messaging service, powered by Twilio’s platform, ServiceNow hopes to better connect organizations. “COVID reinforced the importance of putting the customer first, which is why today’s organizations must deliver digital experiences that are seamless and effortless for customers,” said John Ball, SVP and GM of customer workflows at ServiceNow. “With ServiceNow Messaging Service, we are improving customer engagement while supporting customers on the channels of their choice. This is a natural extension of ServiceNow Customer Workflows, which unite the front, middle, and back-office to create a great end-to-end customer experience.”

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO