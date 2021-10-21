CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kratos OpenSpace Virtualized Wideband Receivers for Earth Observation Missions Break the Gigabit Barrier

Cover picture for the articleKratos Defense & Security Solutions, a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced that it has broken the gigabit throughput barrier with its OpenSpace™ virtualized wideband receivers delivering over a gigabit per second performance running solely on commercially available, off-the-shelf x86-based computers. This achievement drastically lowers the cost of downlinks, while raising...

