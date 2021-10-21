Kratos OpenSpace Virtualized Wideband Receivers for Earth Observation Missions Break the Gigabit Barrier

As satellites collect larger and larger amounts of data, engineers and researchers are implementing solutions to manage these huge increases. The cutting-edge Earth science satellites launching in the next couple of years will give more detailed views of our planet than ever before. We’ll be able to track small-scale ocean features like coastal currents that move nutrients vital to marine food webs, monitor how much fresh water flows through lakes and rivers, and spot movement in Earth’s surface of less than half an inch (a centimeter). But these satellites will also produce a deluge of data that has engineers and scientists setting up systems in the cloud capable of processing, storing, and analyzing all of that digital information.

