BAE Systems to Provide Prototypes for Next-Gen SIGINT Technology to the US Air Force

In a move that will revolutionize the way the U.S. military needs to work its logistics to power its operations at home and abroad, the Air Force has now confirmed that its program to develop jet fuel out of thin air is closer to completion. In a press release, the U.S. Air Force claimed it was a step closer to accessing fuel anytime and anywhere on the planet without relying on fuel tankers.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO