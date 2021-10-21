CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BAE Systems to Provide Prototypes for Next-Gen SIGINT Technology to the US Air Force

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Air Force has awarded the BAE Systems-Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) team a contract to provide a prototype design for the next-generation open architecture signals intelligence (SIGINT) technology under its Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program. The award continues BAE Systems’ development efforts to provide full-spectrum awareness and actionable...

