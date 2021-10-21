Predictors of Test Positivity, Mortality, and Seropositivity During the Early Coronavirus Disease Epidemic, Orange County, California, USA
Daniel M. Parker; Tim Bruckner; Verónica M. Vieira; Catalina Medina; Vladimir N. Minin; Philip L. Felgner; Alissa Dratch; Matthew Zahn; Scott M. Bartell; Bernadette Boden-Albala. Abstract and Introduction. We conducted a detailed analysis of coronavirus disease in a large population center in southern California, USA (Orange County, population 3.2...www.medscape.com
Comments / 0