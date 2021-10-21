CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predictors of Test Positivity, Mortality, and Seropositivity During the Early Coronavirus Disease Epidemic, Orange County, California, USA

 5 days ago

Daniel M. Parker; Tim Bruckner; Verónica M. Vieira; Catalina Medina; Vladimir N. Minin; Philip L. Felgner; Alissa Dratch; Matthew Zahn; Scott M. Bartell; Bernadette Boden-Albala. Abstract and Introduction. We conducted a detailed analysis of coronavirus disease in a large population center in southern California, USA (Orange County, population 3.2...

CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
Fort Worth Mayor, Husband Both Test Positive For Coronavirus

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker says she’s working from home for now, since she and her husband David have both tested positive for coronavirus. Parker says she has only mild symptoms after testing positive on Sunday. She adds that she was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in April. In...
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for coronavirus

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said. The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement. The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention. […]
Michigan reports 1st animal coronavirus case after cat tests positive

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A cat is Michigan's first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, health officials said Tuesday. The Ingham County cat had close contact with its owners who had COVID-19 before it became ill. When the cat started sneezing, it was tested for coronavirus.
Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
Validation of a Crisis Standards of Care Model for Prioritization of Limited Resources During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Crisis in an Urban, Safety-Net, Academic Medical Center

Albert Nadjarian, MD, MPH; Jessica LeClair, BS; Taylor F. Mahoney, MA; Eric H. Awtry, MD, FACC; Jasvinder S. Bhatia, MD; Lisa B. Caruso, MD, MPH; Alexis Clay, MD; David Greer, MD, MA; Karan S. Hingorani, MD, PhD; L. F. B. Horta, MD; Michel Ibrahim, MD; Michael H. Ieong, MD; Thea James, MD; Matthew H. Kulke, MD; Remington Lim, BA; Robert C. Lowe, MD; James M. Moses, MD; Jaime Murphy, MD; Ala Nozari, MD; Anuj D. Patel, MD; Brent Silver, MD; Arthur C. Theodore, MD; Ryan Shufei Wang, MD; Ellen Weinstein, JD; Stephen A. Wilson, MD, MPH, FAAFP; Anna M. Cervantes-Arslanian, MD.
Raytheon warns of worker losses as companies impose vaccine mandate

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies' (RTX.N) top boss warned on Tuesday the U.S. aerospace and defense firm will lose 'several thousand' employees who refused to take COVID-19 vaccines, as it prepares to meet the Biden administration's Dec. 8 deadline for immunization. "We will lose several thousand people," Raytheon Chief...
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Outcomes in Heart Transplant Recipients

Farah Naghashzadeh; Shadi Shafaghi; Babak Sharif-Kashani; Payam Tabarsi; Leila Saliminejad; Sima Noorali. Background: With the rapidly expanding pandemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2, a chronic immunosuppressed state in solid organ transplant recipients is a concern. We reported coronavirus disease 2019 in heart transplant recipients and described the patients' course from diagnosis to either hospital admission or improvement in symptoms.
Global Cascade of Care for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Mohammad T. Yousafzai; Sahar Bajis; Maryam Alavi; Jason Grebely; Gregory J. Dore; Behzad Hajarizadeh. The World Health Organization 2030 targets for hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination include diagnosing 90% of people with HCV and treating 80% of people diagnosed with HCV. This systematic review assessed reported data on the HCV care cascade in various countries and populations, with a focus on direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment uptake. Bibliographic databases and conference presentations were searched for studies reporting the HCV care cascade (DAA treatment uptake was a requirement) among the overall population with HCV or sub-populations at greater risk of HCV. Population-based studies, with participants representative of a city, province/state or country were eligible. Twenty eligible studies were included, reporting HCV care cascade in 28 populations/sub-populations from 11 countries. DAA treatment uptake at national levels was reported from Iceland (95%), Egypt (92%), Georgia (79%), Norway (18%) and Sweden (8%), and at sub-national levels from the Netherlands (52%), Canada (50%), the United States (29%) and Denmark (5%). Among people with HIV-HCV co-infection, DAA treatment uptake was 62% in Canada, 44% in the Netherlands, 21% in Switzerland and 18% in the United States. Among people who inject drugs, DAA treatment uptake was 50% in Georgia, 40% in Canada, 37% in Australia and 13% in the United States. Data among people experiencing homelessness were only available from the United States (treatment uptake: 12%–14%). We found no eligible study reporting HCV care cascade data in prisons. Relatively few countries reported HCV care cascade at the national level. DAA treatment uptake was widely varied across populations/sub-populations, with higher rates reported in recent years.
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Transmission in Georgia, USA, February 1–July 13, 2020

Yuke Wang; Casey Siesel; Yangping Chen; Ben Lopman; Laura Edison; Michael Thomas; Carly Adams; Max Lau; Peter F.M. Teunis. The serial interval and effective reproduction number for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are heterogenous, varying by demographic characteristics, region, and period. During February 1–July 13, 2020, we identified 4,080 transmission pairs in Georgia, USA, by using contact tracing information from COVID-19 cases reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. We examined how various transmission characteristics were affected by symptoms, demographics, and period (during shelter-in-place and after subsequent reopening) and estimated the time course of reproduction numbers for all 159 Georgia counties. Transmission varied by time and place but also by persons' sex and race. The mean serial interval decreased from 5.97 days in February–April to 4.40 days in June–July. Younger adults (20–50 years of age) were involved in most transmission events occurring during or after reopening. The shelter-in-place period was not long enough to prevent sustained virus transmission in densely populated urban areas connected by major transportation links.
Lipid-Modifying Agents to Treat or Prevent COVID-19?

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Work exploring the potential use of lipid-modulating agents for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection is ongoing. A new analysis has identified and reviewed 40 randomized clinical trials (RCTs) investigating the potential use of such agent, including statins, omega-3 fatty acids, fibrates, niacin, and dalcetrapib, to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FDA advisers reviewing Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids aged 5-11

Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be getting closer as government advisers on Tuesday began deliberating whether there’s enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for 5- to 11-year-olds. A study of elementary schoolchildren found the Pfizer shots are nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection — even though the youngsters received […]
Cancer screenings decline during coronavirus pandemic

Breast cancer screenings decreased by 87%, according to the CDC, and cervical cancer decreased by 84%. The study published by the CDC shows the decline correlates with the increase in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the pandemic. The post Cancer screenings decline during coronavirus pandemic appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
US weighs authorizing Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

A high level medical panel of US government advisors was meeting Tuesday to decide whether to authorize the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, likely paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. If, as expected, the independent experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vote in favor, it will set in motion actions leading to 28 million more Americans becoming eligible for immunization. Opening the meeting, senior FDA scientist Peter Marks said younger children were "far from being spared harm of Covid-19," adding that, in this group, there had been 1.9 million infections and 8,300 hospitalizations, roughly a third of which required intensive care. There have also been around 100 deaths, making it a top 10 leading cause of death, he added.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
