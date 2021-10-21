New French Restaurant Opens by Beach in Playa del Rey

As Wais Jalali neared his 49th birthday last year, the collector with a 60,000-bottle cellar spread across 11 countries didn’t have the wine he really wanted. Jalali—only the third American to be knighted by the prestigious Burgundian wine society Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin—had one bottle in particular from France’s most coveted region on his mind. As the date for his birthday party at Michelin-starred Aubergine in Carmel, Calif., approached, the chairman of the private equity firm Cerebrus enlisted a former world-class sommelier turned private-wine consultant, Thatcher Baker-Briggs, to scour the globe in pursuit of a Domaine de la Romanée-Conti...

