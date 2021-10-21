He's called WHAT?! You'll never believe the REAL names of these stars!

Former pop singer Vitamin C has plenty to smile about these days. Known for such late 1990s hits as "Smile" and "Graduation," the 49-year-old showbiz stalwart, whose goes by her real name, Colleen Fitzpatrick, is now a music executive for Netflix. During an interview with Variety that published on Tuesday, Oct. 19, she explained how she went from performing on stage with brightly colored hair to working behind-the-scenes on music for streaming projects.
If you're in love and you know it why wait before getting engaged? Just like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The famous couples all had whirlwind engagements.
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet on their Dune press tour has honestly been one of the most entertaining things ever. The power duo's budding friendship has been amping fans up for the film, which debuted on HBO Max on Oct. 21 and in theaters on Oct. 22, and the latest stop on their press run revealed yet another hilarious way the two have been bonding. The Dune stars stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 21 to talk about how filming went for the movie. When asked how they were able to break the tension on set, the two revealed their secret to handling the pressure: fart jokes. Yep, that's how these two got close.
Shocking fans everywhere, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? co-star Jojo shared that she is no longer friends with Angela Deem. After that, Jojo shared a cryptic message on Instagram. That mysterious message got fans talking. JoJo posted how she had “stop[ped] talking to some people.” She posted this with...
During an unhappy childhood, Princess Diana's father slapped her mother, according to a new CNN documentary series. "Diana," a six-part docuseries that begins on Sunday, follows the late British princess as she grew up in a turbulent family in rural England. The first episode, "The Girl from Norfolk," tells the story of Princess Diana's upbringing in the countryside.
Princess Diana had so many special qualities. Her ability to connect with people to her captivating charm is what we remember most about her. But one of Diana’s quirks might’ve been what doomed her as a member of the British royal family. A preview of the series features Angela Rippon,...
Kim Kardashian West has been doing amazing, sweetie, all these years thanks to Kris Jenner who’s helped shepherd her daughter’s career from the illustrious pages of K9 Magazine to the cover of Vogue. But what happens when a momager goes into retirement? Well, while Jenner has never revealed exactly who...
Watch: "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" DRAMATIC Trailer. Money can't buy you class—but it can sure pay for the ultimate vacay. Finally, we're getting a sneak peek at the Real Housewives Peacock spin-off Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and it's clear that there's a Ramona Coaster of a season ahead.
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether you have TikTok or not, chances are you've come across at least one smart makeup hack dreamed up by the app's beauty enthusiasts. There's lipstick blush (questionable), brow mapping (surprisingly effective) and homemade BB cream (so good, it'll replace your foundation). But it's impossible to avoid the hundreds of eyeliner tricks that flood the feed daily.
When it comes to celebrity chefs, there is one question that seems to elude many of them — who they'd like to cook with. From Duff Goldman to Buddy Valastro, some cooks just don't want to name someone they'd like to compete against or cook with. Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis might have the opposite problem in being paired together so often that many fans believe the friends are something more (via Cheat Sheet). Perhaps they don't want to play favorites — apart from Flay and De Laurentiis, but tons of famous food personalities have skirted the question when asked who they would like to cook with.
In a recent interview and pictorial for 1st Look magazine, Ahn Bo Hyun dished on his new dramas and more!. The actor is currently starring in two very different dramas: in tvN’s romantic comedy “Yumi’s Cells,” he plays the role of Yumi (Kim Go Eun)’s lovable boyfriend Goo Woong, and in the new Netflix series “My Name,” he plays Yoon Ji Woo (Han So Hee)’s partner Jeon Pil Do.
Jason Momoa has revealed he snuck an Easter egg into Dune in tribute to his son.The Game of Thrones star appears in the newly released sci-fi blockbuster as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides.Momoa’s character mentors Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in martial arts, which he says were inspired by the Filipino national martial art of Kali.In an interview with IndieWire, Momoa said that he “never really learned” the martial art style prior to Dune, though his son knew it well.“My son does that,” Momoa said. “There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signalling to my son. “That’s...
This is getting to you a bit late (I’m still blaming this tough Mercury retrograde), but at least I’ve come bearing good news. Four planets will soon station direct after months of retrograde: Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury. Without getting too into the weeds here, the gist is that after a summer full of rethinking and slowdowns, things are clearing up. Think of planetary retrogrades like cloudy skies. Now the clear blue skies will be visible and life will feel a little lighter. Mercury goes direct on October 19.
