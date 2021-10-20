CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Lemoine

Neshoba Democrat
 9 days ago

Graveside services for Joseph Lemoine were held Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in...

Neshoba Democrat

Of Local Interest

Neshoba County 4-H will be hosting a Spooky Species Costume Contest at 5:30 p.m. on October 28, 2021 at the Neshoba County Coliseum at 12000 HWY 15 N, Philadelphia, MS 39350. All TAME animals can participate. Ages 18 and under can compete in the costume contest. Entry forms can be picked up at the Extension office or we can email you an entry form. Please see our Facebook page at “Neshoba County Extension Office” for more details. Feel free to call the office at 601-656-4011 or email us at abw456@msstate.edu.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

$4M work underway at Ellis Theater

After much planning and discussion, construction work on the renovation of the Ellis Theater got underway Monday. The work is for the first phase of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. The Ellis Theater project is expected to cost around $4 million that is being paid for with a grant from the state of Mississippi and is expected to be completed by the end of next year, said Justin McDonald of Yates Construction.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
zip06.com

Joseph E Deko

I am very proud of my family. My grandmother was involved in the Democratic party dating back to the early 1970s until her passing in 2006, my father was a career firefighter in East Haven, My mother is a nurse and was a past member of the Town Council, and Board of Education. I have two brothers, both in public service. My eldest brother is a detective with the North Branford Police Department and my other brother is a firefighter in New York City, serving in Jamaica Queens. I have two nieces and a nephew who are the center of our whole family.
EAST HAVEN, CT

