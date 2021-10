James Edward Lindsey, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 9, 2021, while attending a hobby show he dearly treasured. James was born on November 22, 1962, in Cincinnati, OH, to Arthur and Allie (Myrtle-Baker) Lindsey. He entered the U.S. Army in 1981 as an ultimatum for getting into a bit of trouble as a young man, protecting his sister. After serving for a few months, he met and fell in love with a young lady whom he would marry shortly thereafter, Miyong Sung. They wed on October 8, 1982.

