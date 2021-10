STRATTON — The family of Brian Goff Ricker of Eustis, Maine is saddened to announce his passing Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the age of 58 years. Brian worked for Harry Crooker Sons in Topsham for 17 years, Bruce Manzer Paving in Anson for seven years and Jordan Excavation for over 15. Brian often stopped at Crooker Brothers to visit with past co-workers and they all enjoyed his visits. He loved working with Leslie Jordan at Jordan Excavation and always looked forward to the challenges he and Les would tackle.

EUSTIS, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO