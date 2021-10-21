CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Micron (MU) Commits to Spend $150 Billion on Memory and R&D Over the Next Decade, Will Build a $7 Billion Plant in Japan and Considers Building a New US Memory Factory

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) announced today plans to spend over $150 billion globally over the next decade on memory manufacturing and R&D. The company committed to spending substantial funds given the transformative AI and 5G trends...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Datametrex Signs $950K Contract with Samsung, Shinhan Financial Group, and Lotte

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited(TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF)(the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received additional Purchase Orders ("P.O.") for approximately $950,000 CAD from Lotte Data Communication Co., Ltd. ("Lotte"), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ("SAMSUNG"), and the Shinhan Financial Group ("Shinhan").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Terminates Agreement to Acquire Portion of Light-Vehicle Thermal Business from Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today a mutual agreement with Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) to terminate Dana's agreement to acquire a portion of Modine's automotive thermal-management business for one dollar with the assumption of certain financial liabilities. Both companies had been actively engaged in the regulatory review process in Germany for many months and have decided that it is no longer in the best interest of either party to pursue the transaction further.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Mehrotra
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Reinvent Technology Part Filed by: Reinvent Technology Partners Y

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Subject Company: Aurora Innovation, Inc.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $75.00 (from $90.00). The analyst commented, "While MU has been executing well, 4Q21-2Q22...
STOCKS
nextplatform.com

Micron Urges Government Investment with R&D Spend

Over the last twenty years, memory has risen from 10% of the semiconductor market to almost 30%, a trend that is expected to continue, propelled by compute at the edge all the way up to datacenter. To meet these demands, memory giant, Micron, has announced it will make $150 billion in internal investments, ranging from manufacturing and fab facilities to R&D to support new materials and memory technologies.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Micron to build a new plant in Japan, to expand DRAM production

Micron Technology Inc, U.S. memory chip maker is planning to build a new Japanese production site in Hiroshima, which will cost around 800 billion yen. Micron Technology to set up new plant in Hiroshima. This new facility will be producing DRAM chips. This new facility will produce DRAM chips, widely...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Memory#R D#Streetinsider Premium#Micron Technology#Japanese#Reuters
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Sees a Bug in Micron Technology's (MU) Reset, Reiterates Equalweight

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reiterated an Equalweight rating and $75.00 price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) noting that the results and guidance imply the company is well into an expectations reset but there is one nagging problem, he isn't seeing improvement in elevated inventory conditions at customers.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Micron to build $7 billion plant in Japan’s Hiroshima – report

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. chip supplier Micron Technology Inc is set to invest 800 billion yen ($6.99 billion) in building a new factory in Hiroshima, western Japan, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Wednesday. Micron’s plant is likely to specialise in DRAM memory chips which are widely used in data...
BUSINESS
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Micron Needs to Build in Boise!

From humble beginnings, Boise-based Micron is expanding its influence in a big way. The company is the third-largest private employer in the Gem State. Micron announced in a media release that it would spend $150 billion globally. The money will be spent to continue manufacturing the latest technology in memory...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
Axios

Micron to spend $150 billion on chip plants

Memory chip maker Micron is announcing plans to spend $150 billion over the next 10 years, much of which will go to building new chip plants, potentially in the U.S. Driving the news: Micron is willing to expand in the U.S. — but wants a commitment on government funding for the chip industry.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Toyota to build $13.6 billion American battery plant, employ 1,750

Toyota has announced that it will invest $13.6 billion in manufacturing electric automobile batteries in the United States by 2025. Though Toyota has sold more than 18.7 million Prius hybrids since 1997, other manufactures have taken the lead in selling battery powered autos. While it is not known how many...
BUSINESS
cbtnews.com

Toyota commits $3.4 billion to battery development in US

On Monday, Toyota Motor North America unveiled a plan to spend billions of dollars on automotive battery development in the US. The carmaker also intends to build a new battery manufacturing plant along with Toyota Tsusho that will begin producing batteries by 2025. The $3.4 billion-dollar announcement is for projects through 2030. They include producing […]
ECONOMY
plasticsnews.com

Toyota to build $3.4B US battery plant

Toyota Motor North America said it will invest $3.4 billion in the U.S. over the next nine years to develop and localize automotive battery production, including those for electric vehicles which would be made locally instead of in Japan. The U.S. investment — part of a previously announced $13.5 billion...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy