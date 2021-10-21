Micron (MU) Commits to Spend $150 Billion on Memory and R&D Over the Next Decade, Will Build a $7 Billion Plant in Japan and Considers Building a New US Memory Factory
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) announced today plans to spend over $150 billion globally over the next decade on memory manufacturing and R&D. The company committed to spending substantial funds given the transformative AI and 5G trends
