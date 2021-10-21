School board elections turn hostile over the pandemic

The future makeup of the Coupeville School Board will change significantly in the election with four newcomers vying for two open seats. Nancy Conard is a former mayor of Coupeville and served for 20 years. She graduated from Coupeville High School and her granddaughter currently attends the school. She is running against Paul Rempa for an open seat. Conard said she was happy with how the school district handled the pandemic thus far, and when she heard there was an opening, she decided it was a good opportunity to step in.

