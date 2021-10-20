Holmes Christmas Club continues holiday tradition of giving

Terranea Resort Celebrates Annual Seaside Traditions Throughout The Holiday Season. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort invites guests to celebrate with its annual seaside Traditions, featuring festive offerings beginning with Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year's Day. Experiences include signature events, family holiday activities, gourmet meals, immersive wellness, virtual experiences, gift options, and more. These exclusive seasonal specialties are designed to create an effortless and luxurious oceanside retreat, with 102 acres of Southern California sunshine, sparkling waves, and ocean breezes.
