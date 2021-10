Today, let’s talk about chips. Yes, crunchy, salty, beautiful, addicting chips. Who doesn’t love chips? Chips aren’t healthy, but sometimes you need a crunchy hit. The best policy is to avoid buying chips altogether. I try to do that. However, those chips often sneak their way into our grocery cart. My fault, I’m addicted. Chips just seem to keep showing up in our pantry. These days, I try to buy them every other week. You have to start somewhere, right? Also, I’m trying to find the right junk food that can satiate me and also minimize the unhealthiness. Let’s see where my quest for the right junk food took me. (I promise I’ll tie it back to personal finance somehow.)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO