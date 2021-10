I am about to enter the final year of being a hockey parent. I've been there from the beginning, mini mites, mites, squirts, peewees, bantams, to my son entering his senior year of playing hockey for the Bismarck High Demons. Heck, I had my son skating at two years old. I was that Dad watering the backyard rink in 20 below weather. I've also coached North Dakota youth hockey for several years and when it comes to parent behavior at hockey games I've seen it all.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO