STANFORD, Calif. - Sun Devil Women's Golf got off to an excellent start at the Stanford Intercollegiate, completing the first of three rounds at Stanford Golf Course. Arizona State sits in a tie for second place after firing a 282 (-2), matching USC and trailing host No. 1-ranked Stanford. Four different Sun Devils sit in the Top-25, with Stanford the only other team able to make the claim. A fantastic front nine start spring-boarded the successful round, as the Maroon & Gold combined to go six-under during the first half of the round.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO