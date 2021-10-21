CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Cruise Lines helps bring ruby slippers to the Smithsonian

By Brittany Chrusciel
travelweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonstrating to its customer base that "there's no place like home," American Cruise Lines is the presenting sponsor of Dorothy's ruby slippers from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" in a permanent exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. American Cruise Lines has other...

www.travelweekly.com

