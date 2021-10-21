American Cruise Lines helps bring ruby slippers to the Smithsonian

Do you want to explore the beauty and history of the Pacific Northwest? The Road Runners trip on American Cruise Line will do just that. Leave on Aug. 21, 2022, on an eight-day Columbia and Snake Rivers Cruise that follows the path of the famed Lewis and Clark Expedition. This popular cruise offers a beautiful panorama of environments that range from the lush forests of the Columbia River Gorge to the dramatic eruption of Mount St. Helens, and the high desert bordering the Snake River’s Hells Canyon. Be inspired by the breathtaking natural views from the ship and see the power of human engineering as the river’s famed lock and dam system lifts your ship more than 700 feet above sea level. Each day, excursions ashore are hosted by local guides to highlight the best of the Pacific Northwest. Sample the renowned area wines and regionally inspired cuisine. You will enjoy comfortable and convenient exploration of the area’s most captivating destinations.

