Stop feeling bad about what you can't remember

Originally Posted On: Can You Feel Free When You Don’t Know What You Want To Do? (swaay.com) If you don’t know what you want to do in your life, can you still feel free? Of course you can, and some might even say that you are more free when you don’t know. You won’t be confined to one path in order to achieve your goal, and this can be one of the best feelings in the world. Of course, it depends on what kind of person you are and how you feel about not having a set direction, but we think that once you come to terms with it, everything will be fine. In this article, we’re going to be taking a look at some of the benefits to not knowing exactly what you want to do in life, so keep reading down below if you would like to find out more.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO