The final frontier of Star Trek Online is not about to skip the spooky season, as the game has unveiled an all-new Halloween event. This event, known as Fall of the Old Ones, features the iconic alien species from the original series as they ask players to help them stop the Devidians from learning the secrets of a powerful device in an ancient castle on Pyris VII that was first faced by Captain Kirk, Mr. Scott, and Dr McCoy in the episode “Catspaw.”

