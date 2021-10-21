CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

PET OF THE WEEK: Marinara

La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Marinara is a 5 month old, black, spayed female. Petite, playful and full of LOVE! Marinara was unsure (understandably) when she first arrived at our shelter. Some brief time in a foster home, and she opened up in no time!. Marinara can still be a little unsure in new...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

KSRO Pet of the Week: Fritz

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Fritz. He is a 2 year old, Mixed breed pit bull with beautiful caramel color eyes and cute brown brindle spots around his white fur. Fritz has quickly become a shelter favorite. He has a sweet and laid back personality and LOVES hanging out with his friends. It’s impossible not to look at him and melt when he flops on to his back looking for belly rubs! He starts off shy when meeting new people, but once he’s given the time to gain confidence in a new home he will be everyone’s #1 bestie! This loving and affectionate pup is ready to find his forever cuddle puddle.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Odessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Freckles

Freckles, a 1- to 2-year old white Pitbull mix, desperately needs to be adopted to a good home. Freckles is a young, energetic and playful dog that loves belly rubs. Adoptions at the Odessa Animal Control are currently half priced: $40 for dogs and $25 for cats. To adopt Freckles or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Freckles has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes.
ODESSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Hazmin

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Get to meet them! Hazmin 3-month-old, female Hazmin is an adorable Shepherd looking for her […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Animals#Toys
republictimes.net

Emo | Pet of the Week

I am new to Helping Strays and my shelter staff is still learning about me. I am a friendly kitty and get along with other cats. Come visit me or call the shelter for more information. Emo is 10 years old. Emo’s adoption fee is $50; he is microchipped, up...
PETS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Piper, the Pet of the Week

Please allow us to introduce you to another wonderful Nashville Humane Association dog named Piper, who is as beautiful as she is fun and friendly. Piper will watch you walk in a room, stare you down with those heterochromia eyes of hers and steal your heart. What is heterochromia? It’s when a dog (or any animal — human, too!) has differently colored eyes. So, we must ask. Which one is your favorite? Her baby blue or the chocolate brown? (Side note: There is no wrong answer to this question, so you are totally allowed to answer “Both!”)
PETS
LoneStar 92

Permian Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Margaret!. Margaret is an 8-year-old...
MIDLAND, TX
eagleeyeauburn.com

Pet of the Week: Oogie Boogie

Auburn, Ala. (EETV) - This week, Lee County Humane Society presents this cute kitty Oogie Boogie as the Pet of the Week!. Now, she's not the type to go around stealing Santa Claus, but she is quite the charming little kitty. Meet our new Pet of the Week, Oogie Boogie.
LEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Ten-year-old Dumbo (A500437) came to the shelter after his owner sadly passed away. This sweet dog is energetic, friendly, and does well on a leash. He enjoys the company of other dogs, especially if they’re close to his size! Dumbo does well with new people, too. Dumbo would do best in a calm and quiet home where he can relax and play.
PASADENA, CA
smithtownny.gov

Smithtown Pet of the Week

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Valentina!. Valentina is a five year-old Female Shih Tzu Mix who lived a sheltered early life. She is learning to come out of her shell and blossom into her own. She came to the Animal Shelter when her previous owner realized that she could no longer provide her with the care she needs to live her best life. Valentina deals with chronic dry eye and skin infections, and a potential owner will need to be comfortable with providing her with eye drops, medicated baths and visits to the veterinarian. This extra bit of effort is absolutely worth it, as Valentina is a total sweetheart who is very gentle and loves kisses. She can be a little timid with other animals at first, but will overall do well with other dogs and cats in the home.
SMITHTOWN, NY
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Krone and Willows

This is Krone who is a very handsome, mellow guy. He is estimated to be 2 years old and weigh about 75 pounds. This terrific dog has played well with most of the dogs in his Play Groups, but he can be a bit shy at first. After all he’s living in an unfamiliar environment, but once he’s comfy, he warms up very well. His handlers in the Sunday Play Group refer to him as ‘a big ole luv-bug’ so he’d love to put that 75lbs in your lap if you’d let him. Once adopted by someone who will take the time and a bit of patience to let him settle in, he’ll be an amazing companion. In his history, he has lived in a home with other dogs, rides well in cars and is very well mannered even though he gets very wiggly-squiggly when he greets his people! His adoption fee is $150 plus $25 for an annual dog license, if you live in Jackson County. For more information or to set up an appointment to meet him, please call the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 541-774-6654 and press 0 to be transferred to a staff member.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Delaware County Daily Times

PLDPaws Pet of the Week: Annie

Annie is the softest, prettiest little lady with such big round eyes. She is a bit shy when she first meets new people, but she will warm up quickly with a little patience and treats. She loves to play, (especially with her mama Rosie’s tail), but she also loves her mice, busy balls, really just about anything that moves. She also loves to hang out on her comfy cat tree. Annie is spayed, UTD on vaccines, microchipped and combo tested neg. If you are searching for a new forever furbaby and would like to adopt Annie, please complete an application on our website www.pldpaws.org and foster mom will reach out if your home is possibly a good fit for little Miss Annie. Applicants must be within 1 hour drive of Essington 19029.
PETS
Point Pleasant Register

Shelter pets of the week

A sweet and loving pup named Scotty and an affectionate and gorgeous feline named Fiona are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. King is a big boy who was a stray. He is very sweet and playful and is around 2 years old. King has lots of energy.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Miko and Butler

This is a happy, healthy, handsome blue Pit Bull Terrier, estimated to be 1 year old and weighing in at about 50 pounds. He is currently in a foster home, getting a break from the shelter where he has settled in very quickly. Miko is very affectionate with people, rides well in the car and likes playing ball. He’s getting along with the other similar-sized, female dog in his foster home, just like he did with the dogs in Play Group where his photos were taken. Because he will likely chase cats and other small animals, a home without them would be preferable. Although he's a strong guy, he's still a puppy at heart. Miko would do best with someone who will provide him the training he needs to become the terrific canine citizen we know he can be. Training classes to learn some commands and good leash manners would offer Miko and his person a great opportunity to bond and have loads of fun. His adoption fee is $150, plus $25 for an annual dog license, if you live in Jackson County. For more information or to set up an appointment to meet him, please call his foster mom, Barbara, at 541-890-2308.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces ‘Pets of the Week

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Wilma, a young adult spayed female, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.” She weighs about 10 pounds. “Wilma is a strong, independent woman who doesn't depend on anyone,” shelter officials said. “Don't get us wrong, she is...
PETS
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Ping & Pong

Our Pet of the Week are two brother kittens, Ping and Pong. They're six-month-old minx cats. Ping has the lighter gray fur with one spot that makes a heart, who likes to steal pens and burrow under blankets. Pong has a stubby tail and a bright personality, with a lot...
PETS
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meade

This handsome guy came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another shelter. When Meade arrived at Animal Friends, he needed surgery on his left back leg from a previous injury. Meade spent a considerable amount of time in a foster home and is doing extremely well! Meade may be able to live in a home with children 6 years and older. Meade may be able to live with another dog, pending a meet and greet at Animal Friends first.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc10up.com

Cricket: The Pet of the Week

Cricket is a brown and chocolate colored domestic short hair feline. This kitty is 7-and-a-half years old but to her, age is just a number. Cricket is a very sweet and is a very talkative cat. This is one furry friend who enjoys attention. She’ll let her human friends know...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy