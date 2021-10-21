PET OF THE WEEK: Marinara

This is Krone who is a very handsome, mellow guy. He is estimated to be 2 years old and weigh about 75 pounds. This terrific dog has played well with most of the dogs in his Play Groups, but he can be a bit shy at first. After all he’s living in an unfamiliar environment, but once he’s comfy, he warms up very well. His handlers in the Sunday Play Group refer to him as ‘a big ole luv-bug’ so he’d love to put that 75lbs in your lap if you’d let him. Once adopted by someone who will take the time and a bit of patience to let him settle in, he’ll be an amazing companion. In his history, he has lived in a home with other dogs, rides well in cars and is very well mannered even though he gets very wiggly-squiggly when he greets his people! His adoption fee is $150 plus $25 for an annual dog license, if you live in Jackson County. For more information or to set up an appointment to meet him, please call the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 541-774-6654 and press 0 to be transferred to a staff member.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO