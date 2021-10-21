CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes

By Damian Seeto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1.0.1 has arrived for , and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Nintendo and Mercury Steam have now released its first post-launch patch for Metroid Dread. While the game is mostly playable without glitches, there was an...

Dying Light: Hellraid Update 3 Patch Notes

Dying Light has today launched update 3 for its Hellraid expansion, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. These patch notes don’t have a lot to talk about, but what’s entailed with each one is considerably more substantial. With some additional challenge rooms for you to delve into, there’s plenty on offer for the future of the expansion. When added in with the base game, players have endless amounts of content to look forward to. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Dying Light: Hellraid in update 3!
Deathloop Update 1 Released: Version 1.1 Patch Notes

It has been about a month since Deathloop launched, and Arkane has finally released the first update and set of patch notes. Since the game didn't have too many issues when it launched, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the patch is pretty minimal. Deathloop Update 1 Download Size.
Fortnite New Update: 18.20 Patch notes, New War Effort Weapons

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is currently in full bloom and a new update is already on the shores. Fortnite has already launched its recent update, the Fortnite New Update v18.20, after the release of Fortnite season 8. Fortnite 18.20 has also increased the amount of XP rewarded by Shared Quests, alongside the new War Effort. We take a look at all the cogs for the new Fortnite Update v18.20 and the new features it brings with it.
‘Metroid Dread’: The Complex Review

befitting its name, is filled with tension and anticipation. You’re tracking down rumors of a resurgent parasitic organism that could destroy humanity, and your investigation takes you to the alien world of ZDR. Once an outpost for an ancient civilization, the planet has since been reclaimed by nature in a hostile takeover. The vegetation is lush and overgrown; bordering on claustrophobic. The rain beats down constantly. Bubbling lava fills spaces once inhabitable.
Tekken 7 October 12th Update Patch Notes (Steam)

Update October 12th has arrived for Tekken 7, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Bandai Namco has now released a new update for the PC Steam version of Tekken 7 today. It’s a small update, although it fixes an annoying issue that people have been having regarding using the Rage Art move.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Update 1.10 has arrived for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Ember Lab released patch 1.09 for Kena: Bridge of Spirits not too long ago earlier this month. It was just a small patch that had some minor bug fixes here and there.
Knockout City Update 3.01 Patch Notes

Update 3.01 has arrived for Knockout City, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer Velan Studios has now released a new update for Knockout City om all platforms. If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is 3.01. Otherwise for everyone else this is patch number 3.0 and it introduces Season 3 content to the game.
Metroid Dread guides and walkthroughs

Samus returns for her latest 2D adventure in Metroid Dread — the sequel to Metroid Fusion that was 19 years in the making. With any new game (especially a new Metroidvania), you’ll undoubtedly have some questions about how to play. This is where Nintendo Wire comes in! Check out all our how-tos, guides, and walkthroughs for Metroid Dread below and hopefully we can clear up any confusion you may have about the game!
Major Metroid Dread Progression Bug Discovered, Patch Incoming

Nearly a week after the game's release, Nintendo has warned fans that a new bug has been discovered in. , which prevents the player from making any additional progress towards the end of the game. According to Nintendo, the game will crash if a player destroys a door when a marker has been placed at the door's location on the map, prompting the message "the software was closed because an error occurred." If nothing is done differently, it seems players will continue to encounter the same message. A patch is coming this month to address the problem, but Nintendo's official website has outlined how players can sidestep the issue in the meantime:
Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Update 1.10 has arrived for Guilty Gear Strive, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Arc System Works is about to release a new patch for Guilty Gear Strive on October 15th, 2021. Even though the update won’t be released until later today, the full patch notes have been posted already.
Nintendo says that a patch fixing a bug that occurs near the end of Metroid Dread is coming later this month

By now, you have probably heard of a significant bug in that occurs late in the game. We won’t spoil anything, but Nintendo says that “if the player destroys a door while a map marker for that specific door is displayed on the map, the game will forcibly close”. When this happens, you’ll get an error message saying that “the software was closed because an error occurred”.
Metroid Dread Has a Progression-Stopping Bug, Nintendo Promises a Patch

Has a bug that's causing the game to simply shut down – thankfully Nintendo has a workaround, and a patch will arrive by the end of the month. Announced on Twitter (below), Nintendo apologised for the bug, explained the cause, and how to avoid it. The bug itself sees the game closing down with the message "The software was closed because an error occurred," when a door near the end of the game is destroyed.
Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.67 Patch Notes

Update 2.67 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. A new patch has now been released for several versions of Ark: Survival Evolved today. If you are playing the game on the PS4 version, the update number should be patch 1.67.
BGMI 1.6.5 Update Patch Notes: Release date and new features

BGMI 1.6.5 Update: Krafton has recently announced the October update for Battlegrounds Mobile India which has brought back exciting game modes for the players in addition with some new features. Players who were eagerly waiting to play the old game modes of PUBG Mobile in Battlegrounds Mobile India will finally be able to have access to these game modes.
How to Shinespark in Metroid Dread

There’s a vast arsenal of weapons and items for Samus Aran to earn in Metroid Dread. Like the Grapple Beam and Flash Shift, many of them affect her movement across the screen. The Shinespark is a special maneuver tied to one such ability, and it’s one of the most fun moves you can pull off in the game. Here’s how to execute it.
Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.21 Patch Notes (1.11.1.0)

Update 1.21 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have now released a pretty big update for Minecraft Dungeons today on October 13th, 2021. On PS4 this is patch number 1.21, although officially this is update version 1.11.1.0.
Metroid Dread is the Ultimate Sequel

Major spoilers ahead for Metroid Dread. “Metroids were originally created by the Chozo and named after their word for ‘ultimate warrior.’”. Metroid’s greatest strength is how distinctly unique each game ultimately is. The original leaves you to your own devices in a directionless world. Return of Samus shines a spotlight on environmental storytelling, seeding deep themes in Metroid’s DNA. Super encourages mechanical mastery by allowing skilled players to sequence break and radically alter progression. Fusion offsets its linearity with tight level design and a layer of horror that keeps gameplay tense. Remakes like Zero Mission and Samus Returns seek not to replace their source material, but offer a reinterpretation catered towards modern design sensibilities. Metroid sequels have always fostered a healthy balance between familiarity and a fully realized identity. Nearly two decades in the making, Dread calls back on its predecessors’ core values and forges something unforgettable: the ultimate Metroid.
Rocket League Update 2.06 Patch Notes

Update 2.06 has arrived for Rocket League and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Psyonix has now released a new update for Rocket League today on all platforms. The patch should be rolling out to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
