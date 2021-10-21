CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Second-half surge fuels Quakes' rout of Austin FC

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Lopez, Benjamin Kikanovic and Chris Wondolowski scored goals early in the second half, leading the host San Jose Earthquakes to a 4-0 win over Austin FC on Wednesday night. The Earthquakes (9-12-9, 36 points) kept their slim playoff hopes alive, though they need wins and help from teams...

fox7austin.com

Claudio Reyna with Austin FC talks about free workout

The community is invited to join and work out like the soccer pros. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum talks to Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna about the workout at St. David's Performance Center that's part of an Energy Series with C4 Energy.
AUSTIN, TX
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Austin FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.) The Loons started off their Sunday afternoon in Saint Paul in scoring form with forward Adrien Hunou putting MNUFC up 1-0 only eight minutes in. Unfortunately, after a converted penalty kick in the 74th minute, the momentum shifted and Colorado went on to score two more goals in 19 minutes en route to a 3-1 win. Now the seventh-place Loons face a crucial game this Saturday against last-place Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Despite the growing pains Austin FC has experienced this season, the newest MLS team cannot be overlooked. The Loons will need to come into the game focused and energized from the first whistle. With the end of the regular season in sight, every point becomes increasingly important and in order to maintain a place in the postseason, MNUFC will need to find a way to win this game on the road.
MLS
austinfc.com

Know Before You Go: Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Fans are encouraged to arrive early with the PointsBet Sports Bar and H-E-B Plaza opening at 5:00 PM. On-site parking is available only while supply lasts. See your options in the Parking / Mobility section below. MATCH SCHEDULE. 5:00 PM Parking Lots, H-E-B Plaza & PointsBet Sports Bar Open. 6:30...
MLS
KTSM

Locomotive FC overcome second half deficit to beat Colorado Springs, 4-2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Using a come-from-behind effort in the second half, El Paso Locomotive FC defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks 4-2 at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. The win clinched at least one home playoff game for El Paso and put them to within one point of clinching the USL Championship Western Conference […]
EL PASO, TX
Person
Jeremy Ebobisse
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Cristian Espinoza
Person
Carlos Fierro
Person
Chris Wondolowski
Birmingham Star

Minnesota United in dire need of points vs last-place Austin FC

Minnesota United will look for crucial points and a win in the season series when they travel to the Capitol of Texas for the first time to square off against Austin FC on Saturday evening in a key Western Conference match. Minnesota (10-10-8, 38 points) begins the weekend above the...
MLS
dallassun.com

Austin FC, Earthquakes meet with eye on strong finishes

Two teams, one already eliminated from postseason contention and the other on the brink, face off Wednesday night in the Bay Area when the San Jose Earthquakes host Austin FC. The Earthquakes (8-12-9, 33 points) are in 10th place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference with five games to play. The top seven in the conference make the playoffs, and San Jose is eight points out of seventh place.
MLS
Journal Inquirer

Athletic stages second half rally

Juan Carlos Obregon scored a goal and added an assist as Hartford Athletic erased a two-goal deficit to beat Loudoun United FC 3-2 in an Atlantic Division game at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia. Entering Wednesday’s game, Hartford (10-14-4) had been 0-12-3 when allowing the first goal and 0-8-2 when...
HARTFORD, CT
fox7austin.com

Austin FC workout at St. David's Performance Center

The community is invited to join in and work out like the soccer pros as Austin FC hosts a free workout as part of an Energy Series with C4 Energy. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets the details and tries out a few moves.
MLS
#San Jose Earthquakes#Earthquake#Major League Soccer#Espn
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United in a familiar — and tough — spot Saturday at Austin FC

Minnesota United has been here before, just not with so little time left in the season. Faced with an 0-4 start and a May loss at Colorado that left coach Adrian Heath livid, the Loons turned their season next time out with a streak-snapping 1-0 victory over Vancouver. In September,...
MLS
hillcountrynews

Eliminated from playoffs, Austin FC still focused on improvement in final stretch

Even though the playoffs are out of the question for Austin FC this season, head coach Josh Wolff is still approaching the final five games with a postseason mentality. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Verde Report: Can Copa Tejas Salvage Austin FC’s Season?

Late Saturday night, well after Q2 Stadium had emptied out of raspy and frustrated Austin FC fans following a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United, two West Coast matches went final to mathematically eliminate Austin FC from the MLS Cup playoffs. So there you have it. Austin FC will not be...
MLS
Austonia

LIVE: Austin FC takes on San Jose 'Quakes for late night weekday match

Austin FC has landed in the West Coast for a late-night weekday match against the San Jose Earthquakes as they look to end their season on a high note.With five matches to go, the club is the first to be knocked out of playoff contention but are starting to gel in front of goal, with nearly 20 shots in their 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Saturday.it's the teams' first matchup since a contentious 4-3 loss in September that saw Austin give up a heady first-half lead. The 'Quakes are now 10th in the West as they look for...
MLS
KVIA

Locomotive FC shuts out Austin Bold FC, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (17-3-10, 61 points) dominated against Austin Bold FC for a 3-0 win at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Forward Aaron Gomez extended his all-time club leading goal count to open the scoring with a goal in the 23rd minute. Forward Lucho...
EL PASO, TX
hngnews.com

Boys soccer: Second half surge sends Warriors past C/D United

DEERFIELD – Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team dominated the second half of a 7-1 Capitol Conference win over host Cambridge/Deerfield on Monday. The Warriors’ Jay Yahnke scored in the 17th minute, adding a goal in the 49th minute to make it 4-0. Ethan Schuetz (41st minute), Archer Chaudhary (44th minute), Kyle Main (50th minute), Hayden Hendricks (63rd minute) and Mason Eckhardt (76th minute) added scores after halftime.
DEERFIELD, WI
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH RECAP: Quakes defeat Austin FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Austin FC 4-0 on Wednesday evening at PayPal Park. Four different players scored for San Jose, including Major League Soccer’s all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski. After a scoreless first half, San Jose struck early in the second frame. Benji Kikanovic forced...
MLS
FOX Sports

Austin FC hosts Houston in non-conference action

Houston Dynamo (6-13-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (7-19-4, 25th in the ) LINE: Austin FC +112, Houston +221, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo meet for a cross-conference matchup. Austin FC is 5-8-2 in home games. Austin FC...
MLS

