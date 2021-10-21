Legislature buries head in sand on criticism

Today, that practice is at the center of a high-stakes legal fight headed to the Arizona Supreme Court. Like many things, it started innocently. In 1991, as Arizona lawmakers were putting together the coming year’s state budget, they created two bills to accompany the main appropriations bill that funded the government. These “omnibus reconciliation bills” added about $1 million to two government programs.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Employment Development Department (EDD) said, of the $177 billion it has paid in unemployment claims, about $20 billion of that was fraudulent. After months of waiting and several postponements, the legislature held a joint session to get an update on the EDD's progress. The State Auditor’s...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — India Walton, the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Buffalo, has apologized for a comment made on a Buffalo Common Councilmember's Facebook post. Walton made the comment in 2020 on a Facebook post by Buffalo Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek, she said "YOU DONT KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT TENDER *expletive* WHITE MAN."
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Redistricting Commission failed to deliver new state maps. Now members are working on congressional districts, and the effort to find common ground remains a challenge. The commission met Monday morning in Richmond, hearing regional concerns and partisan complaints. “I am mystified and hugely disappointed to...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — You have until Saturday to weigh in on redistricting, or how lawmakers redraw district boundaries in Utah. That’s the last day Utah’s Independent Redistricting Commission takes public input. Their final two public meetings are Thursday at 6 p.m. in Herriman and Saturday morning at 11...
Former Utah congressman Rob Bishop abruptly quit the Independent Redistricting Commission, blasting it as favoring urban areas of over rural areas in creating new boundaries for congressional districts.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday directed state agencies not to cooperate with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where possible, and instead help with the state's efforts to file a lawsuit challenging the vaccination requirements.
CHEYENNE — Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House of Representatives Eric Barlow have received a sufficient number of affirmative votes from a recent written poll of the members of the 66th Wyoming Legislature to convene a special session. The Legislature plans to convene for a three-day legislative...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats' idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden's social services and climate change plan quickly ran into criticism as too cumbersome with some lawmakers preferring the original plan of simply raising the top tax rates on corporations and the wealthy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of households receiving emergency rental assistance has increased steadily in recent months, with no major increase in people being turned out of their homes despite the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration said Monday.
The large domestic spending bills Democrats are trying to come to terms on encompass fundamental changes to America's social safety net and approach to problem-solving on big questions of climate, education, infrastructure and more. It's only natural that these complicated questions have been difficult to reach consensus on.
To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires.
