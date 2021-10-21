CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

By KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful...

www.timesdaily.com

kelo.com

India’s vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90% of administered doses,...
HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

India Administers Over One Billion Covid Vaccine Doses

India has administered more than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines since starting its ambitious vaccination program in January. Government data showed around 708 million people, or 75% of the eligible population, received at least one dose of vaccine while 30% are now fully inoculated against the disease. Only those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

India delays sending doses to Covax over vaccine approval hold up

India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the Covax global sharing effort, a day after the World Health Organization said it would not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. India resumed exports of Covid doses this month for the first time...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million COVID doses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Moderna says it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, seeks to open to China

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China’s policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womansworld.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China to start vaccinating children as young as three as Covid cases spread

Children as young as three will start receiving Covid-19 vaccines in China, where 76 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks.Local city and provincial level governments in at least five Chinese provinces issued notices in recent days announcing that children ages three to 11 will be required to get their vaccinations.It means the country has become one of the very few in the world to start vaccinating children that young against Covid. Cuba, for one, has begun a vaccine drive for children as young as two. The US and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration announced. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
U.S. POLITICS
The Weather Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Glasgow between October 31 and November 2 for the COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26. According to the Ministry of External Affairs officials, Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi in Rome. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organisations.
INDIA
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
WTRF

Cases of flesh-eating STD are on the rise

(WTRF) — Cases of a nasty sexually transmitted disease that was once thought to be rare are now increasing, says a report in the New York Post. The STD is called Donovanosis and is flesh-eating, causing “beefy red” ulcers, says the New York Post. Other reports say bleeding can occur.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH

