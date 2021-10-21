India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

Oct 12 (Reuters) - CureVac NV (5CV.DE) said on Tuesday it will give up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on collaborating with GSK (GSK.L) to develop improved mRNA vaccine technology. The German biotechnology company's shares were off about 8% after earlier plunging as much as 13%,...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90% of administered doses,...
India has administered more than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines since starting its ambitious vaccination program in January. Government data showed around 708 million people, or 75% of the eligible population, received at least one dose of vaccine while 30% are now fully inoculated against the disease. Only those...
India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the Covax global sharing effort, a day after the World Health Organization said it would not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. India resumed exports of Covid doses this month for the first time...
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Moderna says it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries.
New Zealand’s Covid policy has once again hit the headlines. Last week, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, admitted that its new plans on loosening restrictions risked turning the country into a “two-tier” society. Under the "traffic light" policy, those who are vaccinated will be able to move around and use...
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China's policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.
This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
Children as young as three will start receiving Covid-19 vaccines in China, where 76 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks.Local city and provincial level governments in at least five Chinese provinces issued notices in recent days announcing that children ages three to 11 will be required to get their vaccinations.It means the country has become one of the very few in the world to start vaccinating children that young against Covid. Cuba, for one, has begun a vaccine drive for children as young as two. The US and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration announced.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26. According to the Ministry of External Affairs officials, Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi in Rome. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organisations.
New concerns are being raised about side effects from the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus. Swedish health officials have now decided that a moratorium on giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone under 31 will be extended indefinitely, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. The pause on the Moderna shots had been scheduled to end on Dec. 1.
Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
