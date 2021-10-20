NYFA’s Q&A-List Curated & Moderated by Tova Laiter – A Conversation With Writer/Director Chris McKay

John Ridley is brilliant at adaptations: for the 2014 Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave, he turned Solomon Northup’s 1853 memoir into a searingly urgent film for modern viewers, winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He’s currently in production on the Apple TV+ series Five Days at Memorial, about five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina hit, based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Sheri Fink. Ridley co-wrote and co-directed with Carlton Cuse. Ridley is also well-known for the ABC anthology series American Crime, which tells original stories very much inspired by modern problems. His latest film as writer-director is the time-travel romance Needle in a Timestack, which stars Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo and Orlando Bloom as two sets of couples who find their pasts and futures disrupted by time travel. In this piece, he explains how he stayed true to the Robert Silverberg 1982 short story that inspired Needle in a Timestack, and that he is always open to changes during production — just not at the last minute.

