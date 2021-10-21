Buddies, not bullies

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. According to Board-Certified Music Therapist, Lizzie Luppino, a baby’s hearing system is developed by 3.5 months in utero and they can begin hearing sounds from the outside world around 4 months. Luppino, who is with Healing Notes Music Therapy, says babies can hear singing more clearly than speaking at that time because of the great range of pitch, inflection and rhythm in the singing voice. So, using music during pregnancy can help mom bond with baby, help with relaxation, stimulate brain development, and can act as a valuable tool to help comfort the baby while in utero and right after birth.

