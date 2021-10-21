CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming in for a Landing podcast: Embiid looks nimble, Furk goes nuts, Sixers beat Pels

By Paul Hudrick
libertyballers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Paul Hudrick breaks down the Sixers’ season-opening 117-97 win over the Pelicans Wednesday night. Joel Embiid looked lean and nimble on both ends...

www.libertyballers.com

