Mindful Journaling

Breathing is something most of us take for granted because it’s automatic, and we’ve been doing it since the day we were born. But your breath is a valuable antidote to work stress, and it’s with you wherever you go right under your nose. Studies show that diaphragmatic breathing exercises are effective non-pharmacological interventions to reduce anxiety, depression and job stress and improve sustained attention. According to research, deep breathing techniques, in particular, improve mood and reduce stress. Some studies even suggest that, in addition to providing immediate relief, regular breathing exercises can make people less vulnerable to stress by permanently modifying brain circuits.

