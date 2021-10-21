CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindful Journaling

kclibrary.org
 5 days ago

Harness the combined power of mindfulness and journaling for deeper self-understanding and healing. Each session combines...

kclibrary.org

verywellmind.com

Benefits of Mindfulness

Mindfulness involves focusing your awareness on the present moment. It means paying attention to your sensations, feelings, thoughts, and environment in the here-and-now with an attitude of acceptance. Some of the potential benefits of mindfulness include lowering stress, decreasing depression, improving memory, and strengthening your relationships, among other things. In...
YOGA
Thrive Global

Mindful Breathing

Breathing is something most of us take for granted because it’s automatic, and we’ve been doing it since the day we were born. But your breath is a valuable antidote to work stress, and it’s with you wherever you go right under your nose. Studies show that diaphragmatic breathing exercises are effective non-pharmacological interventions to reduce anxiety, depression and job stress and improve sustained attention. According to research, deep breathing techniques, in particular, improve mood and reduce stress. Some studies even suggest that, in addition to providing immediate relief, regular breathing exercises can make people less vulnerable to stress by permanently modifying brain circuits.
HEALTH
uiowa.edu

Mindfulness Matters

Mindfulness is purposefully paying attention, non-judgmentally to the present moment. The practice of mindfulness can lead to an increased sense of balance, stress management and overall well-being in your life. Thursdays | 1:30 - 2:00 PM. Join: https://uiowa.zoom.us/j/129398591. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa-sponsored events....
FITNESS
theweektoday.com

Mindfulness on the move

Each Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., a growing group of seniors gathers at the Middle School track for a walking group — even when they’re feeling sore or tired. The group, led by volunteer Deborah Sandoli, starts each meeting with some time spent thinking about mindfulness, being in the moment, and being kind to themselves.
FITNESS
10TV

VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COLUMBUS, OH
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

How to sleep to prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Like so many other good things in life, sleep is best in moderation. In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found that both short and long sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline than people who slept a moderate amount, even when the effects of early Alzheimer’s disease were taken into account.
MENTAL HEALTH
