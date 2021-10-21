CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MDxHealth Provides Q3-2021 Business Update

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION. IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 21, 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) (“MDxHealth” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Michael K. McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth, commented: “As...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Trident Acquisitions Corp.'s Proposed Business Combination Partner Announces Strong Preliminary Q3 2021 Revenues

Trident (NASDAQ: TDAC), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement with AutoLotto Inc. (doing business as “Lottery.com”), a leading platform to play the lottery online. The agreement allows Lottery.com to become a publicly listed company. Lottery.com today provided preliminary revenue results for its third quarter of 2021, which are expected to be between $22.0 million and $24.0 million. The strong performance, which represents greater than 135% sequential revenue growth compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, was driven by increased sales in the company’s B2B segment.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights. VYZULTA® and ZERVIATE® prescriptions in the U.S. increased by 35% and 213% respectively in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

VIQ Solutions Provides Updated Growth Plans, Revised Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Financial Outlook for Full Years 2021 and 2022

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, provides an update on its growth plans, updated outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and financial outlook for the full years 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the Company announces it will host an analyst and investor call today at 11:00 A.M. ET to discuss further details. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MDxHealth files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION13 OCTOBER 2021, 19:30 CET. MDxHealth files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States. IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 13, 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that the Company has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (representing ordinary shares of the Company) ("ADSs"), which are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the United States. The number of ADSs to be offered and the timing and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the abovementioned registration statement.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
StreetInsider.com

Izotropic Reaches Q3 Milestones and Provides Engineering Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a Company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, provides updates on the following:
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Tritium, a Leading Global Developer and Manufacturer of DC Fast Chargers, Announces Record Third Calendar Quarter and Calendar Year-to-Date Results and Provides Business Update

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium” or the “Company”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced record results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and provided a business update, including an update on sales orders and backlog for the quarter.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

WeWork Provides Investor Day Highlights, Announces Preliminary Q3 Business Updates (BOWX)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WeWork, one of the leading global flexible space providers, today hosted a virtual Investor Day ahead of its planned combination with BowX Acquisition Corp. During the presentation, WeWork’s Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Financial Officer, Ben Dunham, and VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Chandler Salisbury, presented a detailed overview of WeWork’s market position, strategy, and growth plans as companies around the world prepare for the future of work. Highlights of the presentation are included below. A full playback of the presentation and supporting materials are accessible at: investors.wework.com.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Idorsia announces financial results for the third quarter 2021 – company progressing and launch preparations in key markets well underway

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Business highlights. Five Idorsia affiliates in key European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boards Of Directors#Medicare#Board Of Directors#Streetinsider Premium#Business Update Irvine#Herstal#The Company#Confirmmdx#Nccn#Lcd#Active Surveillance
Columbia University

Columbia Provides Update on University’s Fiscal 2021 Results

Today, Provost Mary C. Boyce and Anne R. Sullivan, the executive vice president for Finance and Information Technology, sent a letter updating Columbia faculty and staff on the university’s financial position. “We have posted our audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and we are pleased...
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Provides Business Update; Expects Q3'21 Revenues to be Lower than Q2'21

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announces that it expects its Q3 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be lower than its Q2 2021 testing revenues given the overall lower levels of COVID-19 testing during the summer months. However, based on the recent uptick in COVID-19 testing (due in part to various government and employer-imposed mandates) and the Company’s growing customer base for testing services, the Company anticipates Q4 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be in-line the record levels achieved in Q1 of this year, despite recently decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Anaptysbio (ANAB) to Monetize Portion of JEMPERLI Royalties for $250 Million with Sagard

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced the signing of an agreement with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners to monetize a portion of AnaptysBio’s future JEMPERLI royalties and milestones. AnaptysBio intends to utilize the proceeds of the transaction towards funding of its wholly-owned preclinical and clinical-stage antibody programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
lngindustry.com

Golar provides commercial update

Golar is pleased to announce that it has entered into swap arrangements to hedge part of its TTF price exposure for the incremental 0.2 million tpy train 3 production for 1Q22 at a TTF price of US$28/million Btu. With TTF gas prices averaging US$28/million Btu during 1Q22, the additional capacity utilisation is expected to realise US$21.2 million of Net Income to Golar for the quarter. This implies a gross tolling fee of US$11.4/million Btu for the incremental production. For each US$1.00/million Btu change in TTF, Net Income realised by Golar will increase (or decrease) by US$0.4 million for unhedged volumes during 1Q22.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Trademarks
StreetInsider.com

Royal Gold (RGLD) Provides Update on its September Quarter 2021 Stream Segment Sales

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 64,300 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of approximately 46,400 gold ounces, 556,000 silver ounces and 2,000 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Stream sales for the quarter were in line with the guidance range of 62,000 to 67,000 GEOs previously provided. The Company had approximately 26,400 GEOs in inventory at September 30, 2021, consisting of 19,000 gold ounces and 541,000 silver ounces. Inventory at September 30, 2021, was in line with the previously provided guidance range of 22,000 to 27,000 GEOs.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Acquires Analog Devices’ Symeo Radar Division

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI’s Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specializing in radar hardware and software development for emerging safety system applications. Symeo's industry-leading RF and sensor technology enables real-time position detection and distance measurement for high precision radar solutions.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Pixium Vision announces its cash position at 30 September 2021 and provides an update on its activities and financial outlook until the end of 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pixium Vision announces its cash position at 30 September 2021 and provides an update on its activities and financial outlook until the end of 2022. Paris, 22 October 2021 – 7:00 a.m. CEST - Pixium Vision (Euronext...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Niu Technologies (NIU) Provides Third Quarter 2021 E-scooter Sales Volume Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the third quarter 2021.
RETAIL
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy