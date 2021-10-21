MDxHealth Provides Q3-2021 Business Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 64,300 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of approximately 46,400 gold ounces, 556,000 silver ounces and 2,000 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Stream sales for the quarter were in line with the guidance range of 62,000 to 67,000 GEOs previously provided. The Company had approximately 26,400 GEOs in inventory at September 30, 2021, consisting of 19,000 gold ounces and 541,000 silver ounces. Inventory at September 30, 2021, was in line with the previously provided guidance range of 22,000 to 27,000 GEOs.
