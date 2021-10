On abortion, mental health, and preserving Native American land. Happening in the World: California’s drought is hurting wildlife and humans alike. Salmon cannot survive in the warming river waters, and when they try to swim upstream, dams block their path. The Hupa tribe of Native Americans relies on these dying salmon and has been for centuries. They fish salmon from the Klamath River and eat them throughout the year, canning and smoking them for winter. The Klamath River is one of the many rivers warming, however. To preserve the tribe’s way of life, dams will be removed and more salmon will be put into the river (BBC).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO