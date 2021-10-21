‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

A new episode of the hit FOX show also features Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after he hits the stage to perform 'This Little Light of Mine' as Soft Serve. AceShowbiz - In the Wednesday, October 20 episode of "The Masked Singer", Group A performers took to the stage in Halloween Episode. During this week’s "Time Warp" hour, the Bull, the Skunk, the Hamster and the Pepper were joined by the final wildcard contestant, which was revealed to be the Jester. That night also featured Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after singing "This Little Light of Mine" as Soft Serve.

