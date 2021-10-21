‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

Spoiler Alert: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 6, “Time Warp,” which aired October 20 on Fox. It’s been thirty years since he was making copies on “Saturday Night Live.” Now, Rob Schneider has been revealed as the Hamster — Hamming it up, the Ham-star, the Hamsterminator, Masked Over My Hammy, Hams-i-Am, M.C. Hamster — on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Schneider had been disguised as the Hamster, but was unmasked at the end of the sixth episode of Season 6, “Time Warp.”
