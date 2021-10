Best laid plans, and all that. For eight-plus innings, it did go according to plan for Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers in suburban Atlanta on Saturday night. They utilized another bullpen game, and the relievers mostly did their jobs. And they had the go-ahead run apparently headed to third base in the ninth inning, and maybe visions in their heads that with Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler and Julio Urías ready to pitch the next three games, this series with the Braves would not be coming back to Cobb County.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO