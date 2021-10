Having the best point guard in the conference can only help any team, but when it comes to the Oregon Ducks, it should propel them to go deep into March. Oregon point guard Will Richardson was named to the preseason all-Pac-12 First Team for the second straight season. He was the only Duck on the first team, but newcomers Quincy Guerrier and De’Vion Harmon are on the second team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO