CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio representatives file new anti-trans bill, targeting health care providers

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A56pI_0cXr7uuN00

Ohio House lawmakers are running back a fight over trans youth in the state. But this time, instead of focusing on school sports, the proposal would prohibit offering minors any kind of gender affirming treatment — from hormones to surgery. The measure, H.B. 454 , puts the onus on health care providers by defining that treatment as “unprofessional conduct” for state licensing boards, and making “actual or threatened violations” of the bill grounds for a lawsuit.

Erin Upchurch, executive director of Columbus’ Kaleidoscope Youth Center, calls the bill dehumanizing.

“I feel frustrated and angry and extremely disappointed that people who were voted into office to protect all Ohioans are using their platform and their power to actually attack a really specific portion of our communities,” she said. “It is a gross misuse of power and completely an overreach.”

The bill’s sponsors, Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, and Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, begin by enumerating a series of legislative findings—a laundry list of dubious assertions meant to cast doubt on trans identities and the safety of medical procedures.

“The risks of gender transition procedures far outweigh any benefit at this stage of clinical study on these procedures,” the legislation claims.

Upchurch disputes that, noting national organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics support gender affirming care.

In a 2018 policy statement on the issue, the organization’s very first recommendation contends transgender youth should have access, “to comprehensive, gender-affirming, and developmentally appropriate health care that is provided in a safe and inclusive clinical space.”

In addition to punishing providers who offer care, H.B. 454 threatens school workers including teachers, nurses and counselors. The bill says they can’t “withhold” information about a student who is questioning their gender identity from that child’s parent or guardian. But Upchurch, who is a licensed social worker, explained the ethical standard is to maintain confidentiality unless a minor is harming themselves or others.

“Are you withholding or are you protecting the young person’s confidentiality?” Upchurch asked. “So when we look at what’s accurate and what’s in there, language can be used in a lot of ways to serve our agendas.”

The bill’s sponsors did not respond to a request for comment, but Sen. Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, was quick to condemn the move.

“I am incredibly frustrated that some members of the General Assembly continue to challenge our most vulnerable children’s right to exist for a political soundbite,” she wrote in a statement.

Antonio argued lawmakers do not have a role in the health care decisions of individual children.

“Those decisions must be made in concert with medical experts and physicians,” Antonio said. “Frankly, it is time for the legislature to stop these unnecessary and hateful attacks on transgender youth once and for all.”

Earlier this year, lawmakers put forward a so-called “Save Women’s Sports Act.” The bill would limit a student’s participation in sports to the team corresponding with the sex they were assigned at birth. Although the proposal got a few hearings, it never passed a committee.

In June, bill sponsor Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) tried to force the issue by tacking the language onto an unrelated Senate bill dealing with name, image and likeness policy for college athletes. Her move scuttled the bill, and Gov. Mike DeWine instead issued an executive order giving athletes the green light to sign sponsorship deals.

The latest proposal has yet to be assigned to a committee.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Ohio representatives file new anti-trans bill, targeting health care providers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 19

Marc St. Laurent
5d ago

It’s not transphobic to oppose children seeking out medical professionals to assist in committing self mutilation.

Reply(6)
20
I hate Democrats
5d ago

If your not old enough to have sex, how can you be old enough to make major decisions about sex?

Reply
22
harold redepenning
4d ago

One is born as a male or a female. Sex is not like that committee assignment which can be prolonged or bumped back into another time frame. After thousands of years of humans roaming the earth it’s surprising that now there pops up any questions as to the sex of a newly born human. A person has the right to fantasize about being a different sex, but there’s no sane reason for others to be forced to share another’s fantasy when reality indicates otherwise.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Firm that facilitated $22B in contracts won’t say if any went to its clients

When the Ohio Department of Medicaid this year selected six companies to manage $22 billion worth of managed-care business, it was supposed to be a competitive process. But some pretty big questions linger about how competitive it actually was.  Somehow, an Ohio-based company was dinged because it hadn’t worked outside the Buckeye State. But giant, […] The post Firm that facilitated $22B in contracts won’t say if any went to its clients appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ECONOMY
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week

WASHINGTON — The next wave of the massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign could begin as soon as next week, after federal regulators decide if elementary school students across the U.S. should begin rolling up their tiny sleeves. That multistep approval process kicks off Tuesday, when the Food & Drug Administration’s panel of vaccine experts will vote on […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KIDS
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP ducks questions, objects to document requests in redistricting lawsuits

In court documents related to all three legislative redistricting lawsuits against the state, GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission had very little to say on the matter. The parties challenging the General Assembly redistricting maps approved in September, including the League of Women Voters, the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and a group of Ohio residents, […] The post GOP ducks questions, objects to document requests in redistricting lawsuits appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP megadonor gives $10,000 to small-town council candidate

One of the biggest donors in Ohio politics wrote a $10,000 check to a candidate running for city council in Worthington, a Columbus suburb with a population just below 15,000. Virginia “Ginni” Ragan, who The Columbus Dispatch identified as the biggest state-level political donor of the last decade, gave $10,000 to Mike Duffey’s Worthington City […] The post GOP megadonor gives $10,000 to small-town council candidate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Health
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Down to my last diaper’: The anxiety of parenting in poverty

By Jenny Gold, Kaiser Health News For parents living in poverty, “diaper math” is a familiar and distressingly pressing daily calculation. Babies in the U.S. go through six to 10 disposable diapers a day, at an average cost of $70 to $80 a month. Name-brand diapers with high-end absorption sell for as much as a […] The post ‘Down to my last diaper’: The anxiety of parenting in poverty appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Abandoned mine funding critical to Appalachian infrastructure

Appalachian regions are nervously awaiting passage of a federal infrastructure bill so they can avoid job loss and conservation set-backs related to abandoned mines. A new study by a West Virginia-based research firm shows the importance of the abandoned mine land reclamation funding that helps clean up areas where surface and underground mining has occurred […] The post Abandoned mine funding critical to Appalachian infrastructure appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Aisha’s Law’ on domestic violence passed out of committee

A proposed law named for a Shaker Heights woman who lost her life to domestic violence was approved by a House committee on Thursday. Aisha’s Law was passed out of the House Criminal Justice Committee after receiving even more testimony on its importance, and despite arguments against it by a criminal defense association. The bill […] The post ‘Aisha’s Law’ on domestic violence passed out of committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

State redistricting stumbles amidst familiar partisan infighting

WASHINGTON — New political maps will shape elections in state legislatures and Congress for a decade, but this year’s round of redistricting is already crumbling into partisanship and court challenges not just in Ohio, but multiple states. Hopes were high initially. Advocates in several states pushed measures over the last few years that they hoped […] The post State redistricting stumbles amidst familiar partisan infighting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Jena Powell
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s prison workforce is 28% vaccinated, per state data; lowest rate among all state agencies

Ohio’s prison authority, the largest government agency in the state tasked with overseeing the 43,000 inmates in its custody, is the least vaccinated entity in Ohio’s government, according to state data based on employee-submitted records. About 28% of employees within the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction are vaccinated against COVID-19 and have submitted proof […] The post Ohio’s prison workforce is 28% vaccinated, per state data; lowest rate among all state agencies appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

An infectious disease expert explains new rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots

By Glenn J. Rapsinski, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences Many Americans now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster – and the flexibility to receive a different brand than the original vaccine they received. On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sept. 22, 2021, emergency use authorization of a third […] The post An infectious disease expert explains new rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ohio Capital Journal

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate passes bill blocking cities from limiting concealed knife carry

Last year, lawmakers passed legislation allowing Ohioans to carry of an array of concealed, non-firearm weapons like butterfly knives, switchblades, springblades and billy clubs. On Wednesday, the Senate passed legislation ensuring that Ohio’s cities don’t try to pass legislation on the local level that would limit this newfound right. Current law, enacted earlier this year, […] The post Senate passes bill blocking cities from limiting concealed knife carry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Transgender Youth#Legislature#Senate Bill#Ohio House#Ohioans#H B 454
Ohio Capital Journal

Armed teachers bill returns after summer break with changes

A new version of a bill to allow personnel to be armed in schools has returned to the Ohio legislature, this time with slight changes that could give school districts more control. House Bill 99 was quickly presented in Thursday’s Ohio House Criminal Justice Committee, only to have a few provisions in the bill changed […] The post Armed teachers bill returns after summer break with changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio government panders to hard-right at expense of fair-minded majority

State government has taken a hard right turn down a dangerous road in Ohio. It’s not where most Ohioans want to go, but that doesn’t matter. The legislature doesn’t answer to us. An extreme minority is calling the shots with GOP lawmakers. Same thing is happening in other states where Republicans, with an absolute lock […] The post Ohio government panders to hard-right at expense of fair-minded majority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio senator joined anti-vaccine panel hyping debunked, ‘alternative’ COVID treatments

An Ohio senator joined a conference of anti-vaccine advocates hyping “alternative” COVID-19 treatments, several of which like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are explicitly warned against by regulators, public health officials and medical associations. State Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, was introduced as a “surprise special guest” amid a panel that included an anti-vaccination advocate who was indicted […] The post Ohio senator joined anti-vaccine panel hyping debunked, ‘alternative’ COVID treatments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Cuyahoga grand jury declines to charge officer in January shooting

East Cleveland police officer Larry McDonald will not face charges in the January shooting that left Vincent Belmonte dead. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the Cuyahoga County grand jury’s decision Friday. The incident stems from a traffic stop on the morning of Jan. 5, this year. McDonald was on traffic patrol, training fellow officer […] The post Cuyahoga grand jury declines to charge officer in January shooting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Blended learning’ bill passes committee

A new bill specifying “blended learning” for the 2021-2022 school year has been approved by an Ohio Senate committee. Senate Bill 229 is yet another bill meant to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student success and education, and was favorably passed in Senate Primary & Secondary Education Committee on Tuesday. In the […] The post ‘Blended learning’ bill passes committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Kids age 5 to 11 next in line for COVID-19 vaccines as White House rolls out plans

WASHINGTON — Smaller needles. Redesigned shipments to ease the storage needs in pediatricians’ offices. And enough vials of the COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate the 28 million U.S. children between ages 5 and 11. Those are among the plans announced by the White House on Wednesday as federal and state officials prepare for a regulatory decision to be […] The post Kids age 5 to 11 next in line for COVID-19 vaccines as White House rolls out plans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID-19 boosters from Moderna, J&J OK’d along with ‘mix and match’ shots

WASHINGTON — Tens of millions of additional Americans are now eligible to receive a booster dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, after federal health officials gave the green light late Thursday to follow-up doses of the shots made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Anyone who received the one-shot J&J vaccine is now eligible for a second […] The post COVID-19 boosters from Moderna, J&J OK’d along with ‘mix and match’ shots appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

As Ohio House’s war on vaccine mandates fades, Speaker reticent on what’s next

Despite a political dead cat bounce late last week, the Ohio House’s war on vaccine mandates ended in stalemate, if not a humble retreat. After eight hearings on two versions of legislation to ban vaccine mandates, the requisite support failed to materialize and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Ohio, said Wednesday it’s time to move […] The post As Ohio House’s war on vaccine mandates fades, Speaker reticent on what’s next appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
770
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy