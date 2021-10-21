CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers, off to perfect start, open first trip vs. Coyotes

tucsonpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith three straight wins to kick off the campaign, the Edmonton Oilers are ready to hit the road, but they are aware the task ahead is to improve their play as well as claim more victories. As the Oilers kick off a quick two-game sojourn with a Thursday clash...

www.tucsonpost.com

tucsonpost.com

Blue Jackets get off to fast start in rout of Coyotes

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets routed the visiting Arizona Coyotes 8-2 in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night. Columbus coach Brad Larsen was a winner in his debut while across the ice, Arizona's Andre Tourigny took the loss in a matchup of NHL rookie coaches.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Inexplicably Move Zach Hyman Off Top Line Ahead of NHL Opener

It didn’t even take a single game before fans started wondering what exactly head coach Dave Tippett was doing with his roster. The Edmonton Oilers signed big-ticket free agent Zach Hyman to a seven-year contract and many believed the plan was to put him with a player like Connor McDavid so he could dig up loose pucks and retrieve them on a regular basis. Not only that, but Hyman was to be the perfect complimentary piece for the star players on the team, as he’d had experience in that role in Toronto. Apparently, that’s not in Tippett’s early game plan.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Prospects Off to Hot Starts in CHL and NCAA

The Edmonton Oilers are off to a perfect start in the 2021-22 NHL season, with a 2-0-0 record after defeating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Wednesday (October 13) and the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday (October 16) at Rogers Place. Naturally, it’s Connor McDavid, with three goals, and Leon Draisatil, with four assists, who are leading the way in Edmonton.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

The Coyotes' opening night roster

Hockey is officially set to return tonight, with the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first game of the 2021-22 regular season. And although the Arizona Coyotes won’t be playing until Thursday when they start their season against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the opening night roster has been solidified.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

JONES: A win is a win as Oilers start season off on right foot

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The official opening of the ‘Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl Stanley Cup Window’ Wednesday was an occasion where maybe fans expected to see statement games in a dozen different directions. The Dynamic Duo. The power play. The penalty killing. The faceoffs....
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Coyotes look for better start vs. energized Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres didn't have much to cheer about last season, finishing with the fewest points in the NHL, but they have some positive thoughts heading into Saturday afternoon's game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes. The Sabres smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in Thursday's season opener, converting three of...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read the Preview then check back after...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Weekly: McDavid, Smith, Perfect Start & More

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their 2021-22 season on a much better note than 2020-21. They are one of 10 teams undefeated after the first week, and one of six with more than one game played who hasn’t lost. They look to continue their perfect start with three games on tap for this upcoming week, starting with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday for their third game in a row at home to start the season. After that, they travel to the desert and play back-to-back games against the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Oilers’ Connor McDavid scores 200th goal in win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The Oilers were sharp in their first regular season in...
NHL
FOX Sports

Edmonton Oilers to face Arizona Coyotes on the road

Edmonton Oilers (3-0-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-2-1, seventh in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Edmonton Oilers. Arizona went 24-26-6 overall and 12-12-4 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Coyotes allowed 2.8 goals on 30.2 shots per game last season. Edmonton...
NHL
NBC Sports

Panthers, Sabres, Wild, Oilers off to 3-0 starts: Who is for real?

We are now one week into the 2021-22 NHL season and a couple of teams are already off to impressive 3-0 starts, including the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, and, quite shockingly, the Buffalo Sabres. Let’s take a quick look at each start and see which one is a...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

OILERS NOTES: Tough times for Coyotes and Golden Knights

The list of things that aren’t going according to plan for the soon-to-be-house-hunting Arizona Coyotes is long enough that goaltending isn’t at the top of it, which is saying something when the starter gives up 14 goals on his first 47 shots. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded...
NHL
Sports
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From Oilers’ Beatdown of Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers win this one against the Arizona Coyotes to improve to a perfect 4-0 for the second time in three seasons and the fifth time in franchise history. The only other team to match them thus far is the Florida Panthers, also at 4-0. There is lots of good to take away from this game, even though it’s against the unanimous worst team in the league.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 4.0 Wrap Up: Oilers kick off their mini road trip with 5-1 win over the Coyotes

Undefeated in 2021-22, baby! Final Score: 5-1 Oilers. For years and years, the Arizona Coyotes were one of those teams that the Oilers just couldn’t beat no matter what was going on. Even if the Oilers had more skill in their lineup, the Coyotes still found ways to close out wins and steal our lunch money in a way that was both annoying and incredible at the same time, and no matter what the Oilers seemed to do they couldn’t get over the hump. Then, in 2017, the tides began to turn and our boys were finally able to grind out wins and earn the points from a team that they should be beating regularly anyway. At this stage of the Infinibuild, if we can’t be beating the Coyotes more often than not then we’ve got a real problem on our hands and, for me, that meant two points was the only acceptable outcome from this contest. But in the early going, it was the Coyotes that played with some bounce in their step and it gave the Oilers fits as they struggled to settle into their game. Had it not been for Koskinen’s strong play and Warren Foegele’s showstopper of a goal near the end of the period, we may have been talking about trying to come back rather than working with a lead and I’m grateful that we got out of that one.
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Ilya Sorokin, Islanders shut out Coyotes

Ilya Sorokin stopped all 26 shots he faced Saturday night as the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 in Glendale, Ariz. The shutout was the first of the season for Sorokin, who has started all five games with Semyon Varlamov battling an undisclosed injury, and the fourth in 26 career starts.
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Winless Coyotes clash with unbeaten Panthers

This looks like a massive mismatch. The Arizona Coyotes, winless in five games this season, are hitting the road to take on the Florida Panthers, who are off to the best start in franchise history at 5-0-0. Sunrise, Fla., is the site for Monday night's game, which is an issue...
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Still-perfect Panthers make Coyotes latest victim

The Florida Panthers, who lead the NHL with 12 points, ran their winning streak to six to start the season by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida improved to 6-0-0, getting goals from Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano, Aaron Ekblad, Jonathan Huberdeau and AnthonyDuclair. Sam...
NHL
arcamax.com

Panthers hold off Coyotes to become only 25th team in NHL history to start season 6-0

It doesn’t matter who’s in goal, who’s missing from the lineup or who the opponent is. The Florida Panthers keep rolling. They spent the first two weeks of the season mostly beating up Stanley Cup contenders and playoff staples. They won with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight in goal, and while shuffling around pieces on their bottom lines. On Monday, they continued the best season-opening winning streak by beating the league-worst Arizona Coyotes, 5-3, in Sunrise.
NHL
oilersnation.com

A Look at the Oilers’ Hot Start

For the second time in three seasons, the Edmonton Oilers are 5-0. They couldn’t have scripted a better start. And now the question is: How well will they play moving forward?. In 2019/2020 they started 5-0, and then went 32-25-9 in their next 66 games. They were in second place...
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Coyotes G Carter Hutton exits with lower-body injury

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton left Monday's game against the Florida Panthers because of a lower-body injury. The Coyotes confirmed Hutton would not return. He played 20 minutes, stopping 10 of 11 shots, and Karel Vejmelka replaced him in net. The 35-year-old Hutton entered the game with an 0-2-0 record...
NHL

