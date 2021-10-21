CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Bonita Says “Adios” To The Previous Agreement

By Jesse Burke
imfromdenver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is drama in our own backyard and you would least expect where it is coming from. Casa Bonita who previously has been in the news for its agreement with the creators of the world-famous and more importantly Colorado famous show, South Park to sell their dining establishment to them. However,...

Gazette

Fan group objects to Casa Bonita sale proposal

In a dramatic twist worthy of one of Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s “South Park” episodes, the head of a local Casa Bonita restaurant fan group and potential investors Monday filed an objection to the pair’s plan to buy the famous Lakewood restaurant. Andrew Novick filed the objection in the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Casa Bonita Sale Hits Another Bump In The Road

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of local investors hopes to to block the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood. The iconic restaurant and entertainment venue is set to be in the hands of Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Fans of Casa Bonita attend a rally outside Casa Bonita on April 24. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS) “Before South Park showed up, we put in an offer and we got a very reasonable counteroffer,” said Andrew Novick the leader of SaveCasaBonita.org. “We’ve always wanted to have a say in the future of Casa Bonita.” Novick has used money from an...
LAKEWOOD, CO
94.3 The X

Not So Fast: The South Park Guys’ Casa Bonita Plan Hits Fan

It's almost like when Cartman put Butters in the refrigerator to keep him from going to the beloved Denver restaurant, as Trey and Matt's plan has hit a snag. 'Why can't this just happen?' I thought to myself when I saw the latest update on the anticipated purchase of Casa Bonita by the guys who created 'South Park' and helped the entire nation to know about the funky Mexican landmark.
DENVER, CO
State
Colorado State
