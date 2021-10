Chinese property giant Evergrande’s stock price dipped further on Tuesday over concerns related to bond payments of its own and that of another developer, putting pressure on the country’s overall real estate stocks.Evergrande went down by almost 6 per cent in early morning trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but recovered some of its losses to close at a 4 per cent dip. The debt-ridden property giant just managed to pull itself out of default last week by paying an offshore bond interest to bondholders, a month after the due date. However, it has another deadline this Friday for...

REAL ESTATE ・ 54 MINUTES AGO