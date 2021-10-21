CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Big Reveal: 450 Franklin Street Renovations

By Buffalo Rising
buffalorising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Franklin Street carriage house will emerge – gaining new living space and more sunlight – under plans being reviewed by the Preservation Board today. Owners Kashyup Revalli and Lauren Derhodge have retained...

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Williamsburg Street residential renovations, development plans in the works

As the City of Aiken is working toward redeveloping Williamsburg Street, there are preliminary plans for new housing units and renovations to existing residences. Beatrice and William McGhee brought forth plans for this project to a recent Aiken Design Review Board Meeting. The plan calls for renovations to two existing residences at 131 and 135 Williamsburg St. S.E., as well as the construction of 13 new housing units on a .99 acre site.
AIKEN, SC
wevv.com

Franklin Street Back Open After Fall Festival Cleanup

Franklin Street is officially back open, despite being packed with crowds just over 30 hours ago. Early Sunday morning West Side Nut Club members took to the street to clean up trash and left-over debris from the festival throughout the week. Saturday night the rides were dismantled. As of Monday...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Preservation Board#Arch Type#The Application Project
rebusinessonline.com

Franklin Street Arranges $16M Sale of Shopping Center in Gulf Shores, Alabama

GULF SHORES, ALA. — Franklin Street has arranged the sale of Pelican Place at Craft Farms, a 220,372-square-foot shopping center in Gulf Shores. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street’s Atlanta-based Retail Investment Sales Team represented the seller, an affiliate of RCG Ventures, in the transaction. Atlanta-based Octave Holdings purchased the property for $16 million.
GULF SHORES, AL
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Gates Circle Townhomes

Uniland Development has pre-sold seven of the twelve townhouses it is building on and near Gates Circle. Exterior work is nearly complete while craftsmen are hard at work with interior finishes. A model unit is expected to open soon. Prices begin at $880,000. Five two-story Queen Anne-style units are being...
LANCASTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
tnrealestatelistings.com

The Big Question: Should You Renovate or Move?

The last 18 months changed what many buyers are looking for in a home. Recently, the American Institute of Architects released their AIA Home Design Trends Survey results for Q3 2021. The survey reveals the following:. 70% of respondents want more outdoor living space. 69% of respondents want a home...
HOME & GARDEN
greenwichfreepress.com

Local Favorite, Elm Street Oyster House Reopens after Renovation

Greenwich is renowned for its restaurant scene. Many “star” chefs have tried to crack it, and they barely lasted a year. To many who frequent eateries in Greenwich, one of the most coveted spots is the corner seat at Elm Street Oyster House bar. For 28 years, Billy Kulhanek has...
GREENWICH, CT
Dallas News

This four-bedroom Dallas home has a terraced backyard and access to a creek

This Dallas home has a secluded feel and is surrounded by lush greenery. The backyard of the 0.78-acre property has multiple terraces that provide spaces for entertaining and play. Inside, the four-bedroom home has multiple living spaces and an inviting interior design. The home sits just south of the intersection...
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

L.A.’s Famed MacArthur Park Closed For Renovations With No Street Protests

MacArthur Park, one of the more celebrated public spaces in Los Angeles, has been closed for renovations and most of the homeless encampments have been removed. The park was immortalized in 1968 by the Jimmy Webb/Richard Harris song of the same name, known for its mysterious line about someone leaving “a cake out in the rain.” The park is located in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, just west of downtown. Over the last decade, it deteriorated into a homeless encampment where drugs were frequently sold. Unlike nearby Echo Park, which was the scene of numerous protests when it was similarly closed for renovations, the denizens of MacArthur Park put up little resistance. Housing and support services were offered to those living there before the closing. The park will now be shut down to the public for 10 weeks. A chain-link fence has been erected to keep out returnees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hunker.com

These Renovation Projects Will Be Big in 2022

Hundreds of thousands — or maybe even millions — of people have renovated some part of their home during the pandemic, but there's always room for more upgrades!. According to a survey by home management platform Thumbtack, 40% of Americans think they'll spend at least $5,000 updating their spaces over the next year.
HOME & GARDEN
chapelboro.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe To Open Franklin Street Location

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is set to open in downtown Chapel Hill. According to the restaurant’s website, the Chapel Hill location will be located at 400 West Franklin Street. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a restaurant franchise which serves smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, and salads. The 400 West Franklin space was formally...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Dresden Enterprise

Dresden Reveals Complete Streets Study

DRESDEN (October 4) — One of the main topics for discussion during Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting involved the results of a study outlining a Complete Streets Plan, which lists the proposed improvements of city streets to address traffic and pedestrian safety concerns – particularly at dangerous intersections. Dresden’s...
DRESDEN, TN
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Building Main Street, not Wall Street: Dare to dream big – Dare to win big!

When I visit and think about small and medium-sized local communities, I am reminded of the famous line used many times in the movie series, "The Hunger Games," that goes, “May the odds be ever in your favor.” At times I feel many of these local communities are doing a very poor job of assuring the odds of winning are in their favor. In fact, many seem to do things that stack the odds against them.
NFL
WNYT

Big makeover announced for several Albany streets, sidewalks

ALBANY - The streets and sidewalks around Albany are getting a makeover. The new Pavement Preservation Program is part of a $14 million investment included in the budget. The new operations include utilizing to undertake a 3-D assessment of every street. They also launched a new micro-surfacing program. It's a...
ALBANY, NY
buffalorising.com

Survey: Forest Avenue Healthy Streets Initiative

For some people, it’s the gateway to the Richardson Olmsted Campus. For others, it’s a link between Delaware Park and Niagara Street. Some people see the street as a future business corridor, while others see it as a street that is stuck in the past – mainly used as a thoroughfare to get from point A to point B.
BUFFALO, NY
Dirt

Can You Dig It? Groovy ’70s Time Capsule in Trousdale Estates Seeks Cool $12 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fancy yourself an aficionado of all things 1970s? Always been enamored with the era’s kitschy-chic architecture and décor — period details like wall-to-wall ochre carpet, a Roman-style soaking tub and cozy sunken living room spotlighted by a striking black marble and stacked-stone fireplace, for instance? Well, if you’ve got an extra $12 million burning a hole in your proverbial pocket, this nifty retro mansion in the tony Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills might be the ideal spot to put down stakes. Nestled on a just under a half-acre — and crescent-shaped to capture city...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy