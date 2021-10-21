School board elections turn hostile over the pandemic

Two flyers were recently left on my doorstep, both from conservative candidates running for our local school board: Heather Bergquist and Andrew Keiser. I called Heather Bergquist. I asked if she was a Republican or Democrat. She wouldn’t give me a straight answer. Instead she said was something like “I believe government should stay out of our schools.“ I asked which presidential candidate she voted for in the 2020 election. She wouldn’t say. Her answer was something like, “I’m not a fan of any politician.”

8 DAYS AGO