School board elections turn hostile over the pandemic

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShouting, threats, negative billboards and dark...

Vail Daily

Letter: Right wing zeroing in on school board elections

Two flyers were recently left on my doorstep, both from conservative candidates running for our local school board: Heather Bergquist and Andrew Keiser. I called Heather Bergquist. I asked if she was a Republican or Democrat. She wouldn’t give me a straight answer. Instead she said was something like “I believe government should stay out of our schools.“ I asked which presidential candidate she voted for in the 2020 election. She wouldn’t say. Her answer was something like, “I’m not a fan of any politician.”
East Oregonian

Redmond School Board hires legal counsel to oppose pandemic mandates

REDMOND — The Redmond School Board will hire a Portland-based attorney to oppose state mask and vaccination mandates that have been leveled on K-12 schools to slow the spread of COVID-19. The board voted 4-1 during a special meeting Oct. 5 to hire Thenell Law Group to represent the school district.
REDMOND, OR
superhits1027.com

Absentee voting in city, school board elections starts today

MASON CITY — Absentee voting begins today in Iowa for November’s city and school board elections. erro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore says voters may cast an absentee ballot at his office at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse during normal business hours 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. The last day to vote absentee in the Auditor’s office is Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM.
wfxrtv.com

Montgomery County School Board approves extra teacher workdays amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Montgomery County school officials announced on Monday that three additional teacher workdays will be added to the schedule for the fall semester as teachers continue to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the classroom. According to Montgomery County Public Schools, the school...
kpq.com

Wenatchee School Board to Remain Online Until After November Elections

The Wenatchee School Board will remain online until at least the November 2nd election after making the decision during a contentious meeting Tuesday. The board has been online since a threat was made against two of its members through a Craigslist post. Most members of the board seemed to agree...
WENATCHEE, WA
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

Election '21: Randy Broderick seeks re-election to Shelby School Board

Education: Shelby graduate, NCSC ATS-Business and Digital Media. Memberships and Affiliations: EAA Chapter 148-member, scholarship coordinator, Young Eagles coordinator. Mansfield Aviation Club-President and scholarship coordinator. Most important issue in my campaign: Maintaining a safe working and learning environment for our students and staff while delivering the highest quality education possible.
MANSFIELD, OH
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County Republicans brawl over election integrity questions on school board candidate survey

A dispute between factions of the El Paso County Republican Party over whether to ask school board candidates to answer questions about election integrity and voting equipment ramped up this week, with one party officer resigning, another finding his official party email address had been disabled, and the county party distributing two competing sets of candidate questionnaires.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Dorchester Reporter

Poll: 65 percent of city voters support an elected school board

Boston voters overwhelmingly support the idea of switching from an appointed to an elected school board, according to a Mass Inc Polling Group survey of more than 500 likely voters for WBUR, the Dorchester Reporter, and The Boston Foundation. The poll found that 65 percent of likely voters said they...
BOSTON, MA
WHSV

Jackie Lohr running for Rockingham Co. School Board re-election

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The current vice-chair of the Rockingham County School Board, Jackie Lohr, is hoping to keep her District 1 seat for another four years in the upcoming state election. According to the Department of Elections, Lohr is the only candidate on the ballot for the District...
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Election 2021: Who's on the ballot for Bucks County school boards?

Voters head to the polls on Nov. 2 to make their picks in dozens of races, including school boards. Early voting already has begun; if you plan on voting by mail but have not yet applied for a mail ballot, you can get one on demand at the Upper Bucks government services center in Richland Township, the Lower Bucks government services center in Bristol Township, or the county administration building in Doylestown Borough.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
kinyradio.com

Siddon re-elected as Juneau School Board President

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Board of education met Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 pm. The meeting began with recognition of outgoing board members, Kevin Allen and Paul Kelly, and the swearing-in of incoming members, Elizabeth Siddon, Amber Frommherz, and Will Muldoon. The newly sworn-in board members expressed their thoughts...
The State

Richland 1 school board candidate drops out of special election race

A candidate for Richland 1’s upcoming school board special election has dropped out of the race, she announced Tuesday. Richland County native and University of South Carolina professor Leslie Harvel, 67, made the announcement in a Facebook group for Richland 1 parents and community members. “When I began this process...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Smith Mountain Eagle

Whiting to bring conservative ideas to school board if elected

Carletta Whiting recalls her time advocating for her daughters when they were going to school in the city of Philadelphia. Now, she is hoping to be advocating for students of Franklin County. Campaigning as a write-in candidate against incumbent G.B. Washburn for the Snow Creek District seat, Whiting said she...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

