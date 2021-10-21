CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Top 10 jobs for military spouses

By Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjlZX_0cXr4bUR00

(NEXSTAR) – Military spouses looking for work often encounter obstacles that other job seekers don’t, like a prospective employer worried about how long they will live in the area.

The Navy Federal Credit Union found that the unemployment rate for military spouses is nearly three times the national average at 13%, with 43% under-employed.

After interviewing 2,000 military spouses who are part of the credit union, as well as others in the general population, the bank and Hire Heroes USA compiled a list of the top 10 industries for military spouses.

“As a military spouse myself, I know that military spouses face unique employment challenges that make securing a sustainable, long-term career very difficult,” said Matt Vean, Commercial Banking Lead at Navy Federal Credit Union.

Vean told Nexstar that despite the pandemic’s “huge impact on employment across the board” a silver lining has been the creation of so many work-from-home jobs.

He suggests the following for anyone looking to ease their career journey:

First, embodying social media is a must. LinkedIn and other social media platforms are great tools to help build your network virtually. Make your profile stick out and don’t be afraid to reach out to other people.

I’d also suggest examining transferable skills. For me personally, earning an MBA and working in banking are two key factors that keep my skills very transferable from one city to another. Our hope with this resource is that through the careers presented in the Best Careers list, military spouses will also be able to find a career path that can follow them throughout any changes in location or situation.

What makes these 10 industries good for military spouses? Important benefits that surfaced during interviews included flexible scheduling, competitive compensation, a clear advancement path, a consistent work location and a team-oriented work environment.

The study identified the following industries as the best career paths:

  1. Government & public administration
  • Stability is a standout quality with 46% saying they’ll continue to work until they retire.
  • Popular jobs include analyst, lawyer, manager and support worker.

2. Business support & human resources

  • Workers in this field reported flexibility with childcare options and the ability to relocate as benefits. The popularity of this career path among military spouses is relatively new, with two-thirds of interviewees saying they had been in their position for two years or less.
  • Jobs include administrative assistant, analyst, support worker or recruiter.

3. Health care & social assistance

  • Common pros among interviewees were a meaningful career, stability and compensation
  • Jobs include nurse, therapist, health care giver, dental hygienist, pharmacy technician and medical assisting personnel.

4. Educational services

  • The study cited “mission-driven environments,” work-life balance and stable careers as attractive aspects of the field.
  • Jobs include teacher, education counselor, support worker, manager or supervisor in education administration.

5. Information technology

  • These jobs come with stability, location flexibility and stability, the study found.
  • Positions include software or web developer, manager or supervisor, computer programmer, network analyst, database administrator or information security personnel.

6. Financial services

  • Respondents said careers in financial services offered stability, good compensation and a clear path to advancement.
  • Jobs include accountant, bank teller, service representative, project manager, claim adjuster or credit analyst.

7. Defense contracting

  • Jobs in defense contracting can be a good fit for military spouses thanks to flexible hours and meaningful work, the credit union found.
  • Positions include architect, analyst, project manager or engineer.

8. Community-based services

  • This field is popular among military spouses who are 55 and up, the interviews revealed. Work-life balance and positive contributions are part of the perks.
  • Jobs include working in social services, administrative support, religious services, program management, training or teaching.

9. Retail & customer service

  • For those seeking a flexible work schedule, a team-oriented environment and creative or strategic opportunities, retail & customer service may be a good fit.
  • Jobs include cashier, salesperson or customer service representative.

10. Manufacturing

  • Interviewees said they enjoyed the manufacturing field for the compensation, flexibility and creative or strategic opportunities.
  • Some of the roles include assembler, brazer or welder, machinist or operator, production manager, or quality control inspector.

For more job hunting information see the Navy Federal Credit Union’s resources .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
On Common Ground News

U.S. DOL enlists employers to train, hire military vets and spouses under new initiative

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service is now accepting applications from public and private sector organizations to enhance the employment and training services it provides to transitioning service members and their spouses through the agency’s Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot. This...
MILITARY
CBS Austin

NFCU & Hire Heroes offers resources for military spouses to start a new career

Due to the frequent uprooting and resettling of military families, finding a stable career can be challenging for a military spouse. Currently, the unemployment rate of military spouses is nearly three times greater than the national average. Happily, here to help are two experts, Navy Federal Commercial Banking team lead, Matthew Vean and Hire Heroes USA Human Resource Manager, Amy Dobson to share the inaugural list of best careers for military spouses, and steps to starting a new career.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home Jobs#Linkedin#Hire Heroes Usa#Nexstar#Mba
CBS News

3 states lead the U.S. in the rate of workers quitting their jobs

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs across the U,S., a trend some have dubbed the "Great Resignation." But the phenomenon is making an outsized impact in some regions: In Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho, more than 4% of workers voluntarily left their jobs in Augus — the highest rates in the country.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Bill Would Give Up To $2,000 Bonuses To Essential Workers Who Worked In-Person During Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts House is out with a plan for how to spend billions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, the State House News Service reported Monday. And one of the proposals inside the package calls for giving a bonus to essential workers who worked in-person throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The bill, if signed into law, would create a “premium pay program” that would “provide direct financial support to essential workers, in an amount of not less than $500 and not more than $2,000 for each eligible essential workers.” Guidelines for eligible essential workers have yet to...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
southlakessentinel.com

American Employees Have Had Enough

All across America, employers are losing workers and are unable to find employees to replace them. In the midst of the pandemic, employers have been pushing their employees to their limits, and the employees have finally had enough. The Bureau of Labor reported as of Thursday, October 14th, there was...
LABOR ISSUES
The Motley Fool

Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 5 Questions

You need to know your "full retirement age." There are ways to increase your benefits. It might be smart to coordinate with your spouse. Pop quiz! What's your full retirement age for Social Security? How much money might you expect to collect from Social Security? Many people can't answer these questions, and that's not good, because Social Security income is likely to be critical to them in retirement. Indeed, it represents about 30% of the average elderly person's income.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KXLY

Here’s How Much the Average Social Security Benefit Will Rise in 2022

Whether you’re already retired or planning to retire at some point in the future, surveys conclusively show that there’s a good chance you’ll lean on Social Security income in some capacity to make ends meet. Back in April, national pollster Gallup asked nonretirees to what extent they expect to rely...
ECONOMY
WTAJ

Labor & Industry announced $1.5 million available to enhance digital literacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced an additional $1.53 million was granted to enhance digital literacy skills for job seekers and increase access to family-sustaining jobs. L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Monday that the addition of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) will support local programs across Pennsylvania […]
HARRISBURG, PA
8 News Now

8 News Now

2K+
Followers
941
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy