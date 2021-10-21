China wants to cool coal prices. Similar moves for metals, crude failed

Coal has come back to the global energy market in a fashion that very few could have anticipated – on the back of a massive energy crunch, the consequences of which span across continents. Also, there could not have been a worse time for coal making a return, literally weeks before the much-anticipated COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow. China, the world’s largest coal producer and consumer, has played a major role in driving thermal coal prices higher. Despite gas making substantial headway over the past decade, coal still accounts for 60% of China’s electricity generation. Hence, in order to curb the coal price surge, China has decided to act before import economics starts to damage the profitability of utilities. The past couple of weeks have seen gas prices cool off a bit. Europe’s TTF month-ahead benchmark lost some €30 per MWh from its peak of €116 per MWh (the equivalent of $40 per mmBtu) attained on October 05, yet it is still six times higher year-on-year (throughout Q4 2020 they traded around €15-17 per MWh). This means that European gas-to-coal switching is here to stay for most of H1 next year at least and presuming that the overall dearth of natural gas is to continue over the upcoming months, the profitability of coal might become a year-long phenomenon. Gas futures would seem to corroborate this picture as it is only in Q2 2022 that they suddenly drop below the €80 per MWh, currently assumed at around €45 per MWh. Asian spot LNG prices remain unseasonally elevated, with recent trades already flirting with the 40 per mmBtu mark.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO