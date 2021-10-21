CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China wants to cool coal prices. Similar moves for metals, crude failed

By Clyde Russell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUNCESTON, Australia (Oct 21): China's latest attempt to lower runaway commodity prices, this time for thermal coal, is likely to follow a familiar pattern of initial success followed by failure. So far this year, Beijing has acted to cool prices for metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc and iron...

