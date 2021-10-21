CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Record electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to the biggest quarterly net earnings in its history. The company said Wednesday that it made $1.62 billion in the third quarter, beating the old record of $1.14 billion...

www.timesrepublican.com

MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
AFP

US officials slam Tesla over 'inaction' on safety upgrades

A top US safety watchdog slammed Tesla for not implementing key recommendations to safeguard the automaker's driver assistance programs, in a letter Monday to chief executive Elon Musk. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said she was "deeply concerned" at Tesla's "inaction" four years after the watchdog agency recommended steps following a crash in Florida that killed the Tesla driver.
newyorkcitynews.net

Tesla reports record Q3 profit of $1.62 billion

PALO ALTO, California: Despite a global pandemic and ongoing chip shortage, Tesla has reported a net income of $1.62 billion - five times more than it did this time last year. The company's operating income also grew some 54 percent over the past quarter to $2 billion. Company executives attributed...
US News and World Report

Wall Street Profits Near Record Levels Despite Dip in Jobs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s comptroller says Wall Street profits are near record levels despite job losses in the industry. Wall Street brought in $31 billion in pre-tax earnings in the first six months of 2021, according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The comptroller looked at the roughly 125 broker and dealer firms that are members of the New York Stock Exchange.
insideevs.com

Tesla Makes Record Profit, Foxtron Reveals First Three Vehicles

InsideEVs is proud to present the eighty-first episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
cbtnews.com

Tesla marks record deliveries in Q3, ninth straight profitable quarter

Tesla’s earnings were reported to investors on October 20, and the financial results paint the last quarter as bright despite the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues. For the ninth straight quarter, Tesla has generated a profit from its operations, achieving a $2.0 billion operating income on a total gross profit of $3.66 billion. Markers […]
gobankingrates.com

Tesla Beats Third Quarter Estimates, Despite Chip Shortage Challenges

Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings yesterday, exceeding analysts’ expectations and despite global supply chain issues. The company reported earnings per share of $1.86 and revenue of $13.76 billion — rising 56.8% — according to a letter to shareholders, compared to analysts’ consensus estimates of EPS of $1.61, according to CFRA Research.
CNN

Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

New York (CNN Business) — Tesla reported record earnings that blew past Wall Street forecasts, as the company was able to shake off the effects of a shortage of computer chips and other raw materials that has dogged the auto industry in recent months. The company reported operating earnings of...
