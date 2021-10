Schlumberger profits increased in the third quarter as oil demand and drilling activity continued to rebound from the pandemic-driven oil bust. The Paris and Houston-based oilfield services giant on Friday said it made a $550 million profit in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a $431 million profit in the second quarter, $299 million profit in the first quarter and a $82 million loss a year earlier. Revenue grew 11 percent to $5.8 billion from nearly $5.3 billion a year earlier.

