COVID-19 positive students temporarily housed at Eagle Heights spark debate among graduate students, faculty
COVID-19 positive students are being temporarily housed in vacant apartments at the Eagle Heights complex, which houses many graduate students and faculty. UW-Madison communications, health and housing staff held an online town hall Aug. 19 to address resident’s concerns. If residents wear masks and avoid interacting with COVID-19 positive students, “there’s...www.dailycardinal.com
Comments / 0