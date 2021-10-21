CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 positive students temporarily housed at Eagle Heights spark debate among graduate students, faculty

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 positive students are being temporarily housed in vacant apartments at the Eagle Heights complex, which houses many graduate students and faculty. UW-Madison communications, health and housing staff held an online town hall Aug. 19 to address resident’s concerns. If residents wear masks and avoid interacting with COVID-19 positive students, “there’s...

The Associated Press

Protesters burn tires, block roads in Sudan a day after coup

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course...
The Hill

Billionaire tax gains momentum

Democrats are facing hurdles to making a new annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains a reality. The proposal, championed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), is seen as a way to help pay for the party’s social spending package while accommodating Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s (D-Ariz.) opposition to raising tax rates.
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
Fox News

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ shooting accident: Prop master advocates for stricter guidelines, frequent safety checks

The shocking death of Halyna Hutchins has left the film industry stunned. The cinematographer died Thursday after Alec Baldwin fired a loaded weapon that was handed to him by an assistant director who mistakenly believed it was safe to use on the New Mexico set of "Rust." She was 42. Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital.
