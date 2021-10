Cameron Norrie’s journey to Indian Wells champion and the British number one ranking is an international story of improvement, endurance and competitive desire.By dispatching Diego Schwartzman to reach his first ATP Masters semi-final in Indian Wells on Friday, Norrie guaranteed he would overtake Dan Evans in the standings. Two days later he won the ‘fifth major’ by seeing off Nikoloz Basilashvili and ascent into the public eye continued.The 26-year-old is hardly a new name on the scene but his low-key nature and steady rise up the rankings mean his profile is nothing like that of his fellow British number one...

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO