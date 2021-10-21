India administers 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, says health minister

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna vaccines. The African Union intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO