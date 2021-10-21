CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines

The Milwaukee Brewers fired hitting coach Andy Haines on Wednesday after three seasons.

The Brewers also informed assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz that he is free to pursue other opportunities. Haines was hired in November 2018 and Cruz joined the Brewers after the 2019 season.

The Brewers went scoreless in 32 of the 35 postseason innings in which they batted, losing 3-1 in their best-of-five series against Atlanta in the National League Division Series. The Brewers were shut out in Games 2 and 3.

Since the start of the 2019 season, the Brewers rank 28th in Major League Baseball in batting average (.238), 18th in runs scored and 20th in slugging percentage (.413).

Prior to joining the Brewers, Haines was the assistant hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs for two seasons and their minor league hitting instructor in 2016.

–Field Level Media

